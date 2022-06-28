 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Thanks to ARM, your next phone may have hardware-based ray tracing

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

ARM has been providing GPUs to smartphones for years, and today the company has announced its most ambitious piece of hardware yet: the ray tracing supporting Immortalis-G715. Ray tracing, a technology that allows gaming hardware to render realistic-looking reflections, was at the center of the marketing for the newest generation of gaming consoles in 2020. Now when playing a game using a phone with an Immortalis GPU, the visuals will attempt to mimic those found on high-end gaming PCs, the PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X.

The new flagship GPU will be available exclusively on Android smartphones and tablets, putting them even further ahead of the rest of the competition when it comes to making immersive gaming experiences on mobile. The big thing to note here is that the Immortalis is ARM’s first GPU to offer ray tracing on a hardware level. The Mali-G710 GPU from 2021 also supported ray tracing, but only via software. Pushing ray tracing via hardware should make it more reliable and impressive than ARM’s previous attempt.

Logo for ARM's Immortalis G715 mobile GPU.
ARM

According to ARM, the Immortalis-G715 should perform 15% better than the previous generation of the company’s hardware thanks to the 10 or more cores working under the hood. While that’s a tantalizing promise, ray tracing is infamous for requiring an enormous amount of graphics processing.

In addition to the Immortalis-G715, ARM also announced updates to its premium line of Mali GPUs. The Mali-G715 is the newest addition to the line and, although it doesn’t support ray tracing like the Immortalis, it’s still a formidable GPU for mobile gaming. The Mali-G715 runs on seven to nine cores and supports variable rate shading — a technology that reduces the power required to render high-detail in-game assets. The end result is an overall faster, smoother gaming experience.

And ARM isn’t only focusing on GPUs this year. The company is also pushing new CPUs for better performance. The ARM Cortex-X3, ARM Cortex-A715, and the refreshed version of the ARM Cortex-A510 are all focusing on new ways to provide more efficient performance when compared to ARM’s previous models. As the second generation of ARM CPUs, fans can expect the new hardware to improve in plenty of areas, such as energy efficiency and performance uplift.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Six-year-old AMD GPU smokes Nvidia’s new GTX 1630 by more than double

MSI's custom GTX 1630 graphics card.

Ark 2: Release date, platforms, trailers, gameplay, and more

People riding a T-Rex in Ark 2.

Best graphics cards 2022: Finding the best GPU for you

AMD RX 6600 among other graphics cards.

How to reconnect the Chromecast with Google TV remote

Chromecast with Google TV remote.

How to get Apple TV Plus on your Chromecast with Google TV

Google Chromecast with Google TV displayed on a mantle.

Two mysterious Intel Arc GPUs could soon be revealed

Intel Arc Alchemist reference design render.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes beginner’s guide, 9 tips and tricks to get started

One warrior breaking another's sword in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

The best Intel processors for 2022

Intel Core i7 8th Gen hand scale

Pokémon Go developer’s next project is an AR basketball game

pokemon go developers next project is an ar basketball game nba all world logo

The best outdoor security cameras that don’t need a subscription

Side view of Google Nest Doorbell (battery) on outside of door.

The Princess bows to no one in Hulu’s new previews

Joey King in The Princess.

Are APK files safe? Huawei talks security, protection, and more

Links leading to online banking, and not APK files, on a Huawei phone.