Leak shows Asus ZenFone 5 could feature an 18:9 display, dual lens cameras

The Asus ZenFone 4 may have only made it to North America a few months ago, but it looks like the company is already gearing up for the launch of the ZenFone 5 family.

It makes sense. The ZenFone series has been the Asus flagship series for some time now, and although it’s not on the same level interms of sales as the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S series or the iPhone, it still does pretty well in some markets. What should we expect from the ZenFone 5? And when will we see it? Here’s everything we know.

Design

Renders of the ZenFone 5 have leaked online through a report from WinFuture. The leak reportedly comes from the phone’s manual, and shows the model number “Asus X00PD.” While we’re not certain, the report from WinFuture notes that this very well could be the Asus ZenFone Max.

The render shows a lot about the features of the phone. For starters, it could be one of the first Asus devices to feature an 18:9 display aspect ratio, putting the phone well and truly in 2018. The display also may have rounded corners, which is a nice design trend that we’ve seen on flagship and midrange phones over the past year. The render seems to show that the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the back of the phone, and there will be a headphone jack on the top of the phone.

The render shows a dual-sensor camera on both the back and the front. It’s possible that Asus could be looking to implement an iPhone X-like facial recognition technology with the front-facing dual-sensor cameras.

Unfortunately, based on the renders, it doesn’t look like Asus is adopting USB-C for the ZenFone 5 — instead, the phone may stick with a MicroUSB connector.

Of course, the render only shows one phone — and the ZenFone 5 will likely be a family of phones. We wouldn’t be surprised to see all of the phones offer some of the same features, like an 18:9 display.

Specs

When it comes to specs, there’s a lot we don’t know about the phone. According to a report from Android Authority, benchmark leaks have shown a phone with the model number X00PD to have a Snapdragon 430 chip, but apart from that, we don’t know much about the device.

Pricing and availability

We also don’t know all that much about the ZenFone 5’s pricing or release date. Some speculate that the phone will be launched at Mobile World Congress 2018 at the end of February, though considering that the Zenfone 4 only launched in the U.S. a few months ago, it’s also possible the company could hold off for a bit.

We’ll update this article as we hear more about the Asus ZenFone 5.