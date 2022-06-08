Samsung has been pretty tight-lipped about the upcoming OneUI 5 update set to launch alongside Android 13. The company hasn’t officially said much about it yet; however, rumors about it have begun to make the rounds, so it seems likely the software is deep in development, but there are still plenty of unknowns.

There’s still time before the update officially drops, but fans are itching to learn all about it, so here’s everything we know so far about Samsung’s OneUI 5 software.

Release date

One of the only things we know for certain about OneUI 5 is that it’s built around Android 13. Samsung always launches its latest UI updates in tandem with major OS updates and OneUI 5 doesn’t appear to be an exception. Based on the rollout of previous AndroidOS updates, it seems like Android 13 will be out sometime later this year, potentially as early as August or September. This means that OneUI 5 would be seeing a similarly timed release date in the second half of the year. If the release of last year’s OneUI 4 is anything to go by, One UI 5 may launch around November time.

Beta version

Like a lot of widely used software, Samsung device owners will likely be given the opportunity to try out OneUI 5 in its beta form. There’s yet to be an officially licensed beta version of the software, but beta testing for OneUI 5 may begin in July, according to sources close to SamMobile. If that’s the case, then fans can certainly expect news about it soon, but compared to last year, it’s a very early date.

The beta version of OneUI 4 launched last September, so it’s also possible that the OneUI 5 beta could be reserved for an early fall testing period as well. So far, there hasn’t been any official word from Samsung on its status, and it’s possible we might have to wait until the Samsung Developer Conference 2022 in the Fall to hear more.

Features

Because we still haven’t seen any sort of build of OneUI 5, there’s little to report in terms of what features are to be expected with it. Another SamMobile report claims that the speed of the UI is a major focus for the team working on the update. This would manifest in a few ways, from quicker animations and a much smoother overall UI to navigation improvements. It’s important to note that SamMobile doesn’t cite any sources for these claims, indicating it may be conjecture.

If quicker navigation is one of the major focuses for OneUI 5, it could make Samsung devices feel a lot more responsive, thanks to the steadily increasing screen refresh rates that have been featured in the company’s latest smartphones. It also seems like a safe bet to assume that OneUI 5 will make the most out of the optimizations and changes coming with Android 13. Previous Samsung OneUI updates have paired nicely with Google’s major OS changes, so hopefully, OneUI 5 follows suit.

Supported devices

The official list of Samsung devices that will support OneUI 5 hasn’t been announced yet, but there are a few ways to get a good grasp on which could be supported based on other things the company has said. It’s a safe bet to assume recently released phones like the Galaxy S22 series will all support OneUI 5 and that previous flagship releases will as well like the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold series, the Galaxy Note 20 series, and some recent Galaxy A series phones too.

That’s all we know about Samsung’s OneUI 5 for now, but we’ll update here when more news arrives.

