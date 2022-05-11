 Skip to main content
Google announces Android 13, its next big mobile update

Michael Allison
By

Google today at I/O 2022 announced Android 13, its next big software update. Unlike Android 12L’s low-key release earlier this year, this one comes with something for everyone, phone, watch and tablet users alike. As with Android 12 before it, Google is continuing its focus on privacy and security, while adding in more customization options to its Material You theming system.

Material You is once again taking the lead here, with Google highlighting enhanced customizability. You’ll see a lot more color options than before when theming your phone, and Google says that more apps will be able to take advantage of Material You’s themed icons feature.

Android 13's themed icons feature.
Google

Google also introduced the new Google Wallet, an upgrade to the Google Pay app that makes it a lot more like Apple Wallet, adding in support for driver licenses, student IDs, and so much more. It’s something that Apple announced it would be doing this year, and it’s good to see Google pick it up and upgrade its currently lackluster Pay app. The company says this new app would be coming to Android devices around the world in the coming weeks.

Android 13 will roll out this summer first to Google’s Pixels, with brands like OnePlus, Realme, and Oppo already working on testing its developer preview.

