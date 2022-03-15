What to expect from Samsung’s Awesome Galaxy A event

Samsung has announced an upcoming virtual event where it plans to show off new Samsung Galaxy A-Series phones. Unlike the S-Series models with their Unpacked events, these devices aren’t the flashiest phones with the fastest chips and the best cameras, they are however the phones that the rest of the world will buy and use en-masse. In the top 10 smartphones sold in 2021 courtesy of Counterpoint Research, only one Samsung phone found its way there, and that’s the cheap and cheerful Galaxy A12.

Samsung likely isn’t announcing phones that cheap, however. It’s expected to debut a new Galaxy A53 and A73 on Thursday if rumors are to be believed.

How to watch Samsung’s Awesome Galaxy A event

Samsung’s A-Series event will be streamed live on YouTube on Thursday, March 17, at 10 a.m. ET. That’s 7 a.m. PT and 9 a.m. CT. You can also catch it on Samsung’s website if you’d prefer.

Samsung Galaxy A53

In the A-Series, Samsung’s Galaxy A5x has been its goldilocks model. It’s cheap enough to not hurt the wallet but good enough that it can trade blows with something like the Pixel 5a or iPhone SE if an argument is being made for value. The A53 would be a follow-up phone from the A52 and A52s from last year. It’s also said to look a lot like the pair, even as it ditches the headphone jack. Expect the same Infinity-O display with a fast refresh rate on the front and a rear square quad-camera layout, if true.

Internally, it’s expected to carry a Qualcomm chip for the U.S. market, with an Exynos 1200 chip for international models. Samsung is also expected to boost the RAM up to 8GB from the 6GB that was standard last year. Unlike the A52 which had a separate 5G model, all versions of the A53 are expected to come with 5G as the technology becomes far more ubiquitous across the world.

Samsung Galaxy A73

Samsung is also reportedly debuting a new Galaxy A73, the phone in the Galaxy A-series that’s a step up from the A5x series. Samsung’s A72 wasn’t given as much focus as the A52 last year, so it’ll be interesting to see if the company makes a change this week.

The A73 is expected to launch with a 6.7-inch FullHD 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 750G or 778, and a quad-camera set up with a 108-megapixel main camera, and 12MP, 8MP, and 2MP secondary cameras for ultra-wide, telephoto, and portrait imaging scenarios.

As we noted, the Samsung Galaxy A72 was shortchanged last year, with only a single 4G model launching in a limited number of markets — none of them being the U.S. In contrast, the A52 had both a 4G model and a 5G model. Samsung would later follow it up with a revamped A52s in the summer.

Editors' Recommendations