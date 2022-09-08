The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro cases for your pre-order

At Apple's Far Out event, the company released the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, part of a new iPhone 14 range that also includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. A fully illuminated, always-on screen, featuring the headlining new interface feature Dynamic Island, visible widgets that fade in and out of the Lock Screen, brand new hues, and a 48-megapixel camera, are hallmarks of the new design. Like all high-end smartphones, the iPhone 14 Pro is pricey — starting at $999 — so a quality case to protect your phone and enhance its natural beauty and features, is a must. Here are a few that we recommend.

iPhone Silicone Case with MagSafe

Pros Smooth, silky exterior

Specifically designed by Apple for its own hardware

Supports wireless charging Cons Plain, unembellished design

You can never go wrong choosing a case designed by Apple for its own iPhone. This is a simple case with MagSafe that perfectly complements the iPhone 14 Pro. It features a silky silicone exterior and a soft, protective microfiber lining that feels great in the hand. To charge up your phone, just snap on your MagSafe charger or place the handset on your Qi-certified charger. The case comes in lovely tones of Sunglow, Succulent, Elderberry, Chalk Pink, Storm Blue, Midnight, [Product] Red, and Lilac.

iPhone Silicone Case with MagSafe

Spigen Thin Fit Case

Pros Soft, matte finish

Slim design adds no bulk

Tactile buttons Cons May be hard to remove

Spigen is an old hand at iPhone cases and is no slouch when it comes to the iPhone 14 Pro. We're especially fond of the Thin Fit Spigen models because of the way they feel in your paw. The hybrid structure of PC and TPU with the company's Air Cushion Technology offers a durable, slim design that's lightweight with a premium matte finish. Add tactile, easy-press buttons and you get the ultimate pocket-friendly case in Abyss Green, Black, Gunmetal, Metal Slate, and Sand Beige.

Spigen Thin Fit Case

Speck GemShell Grip Case

Pros Extremely grippy

Light and transparent

Antimicrobial treatment Cons May be hard to remove

With Speck's GemShell Grip iPhone case, even the most persistent butterfingers will be able to hold on to their phone. The GemShell is a transparent, slim case featuring dual layer protection via a durable, polycarbonate pink tinted outer shell and an inside layer of protective cushioning. Famous for its raised ridges and beveled edges, the no-slip grip keeps your phone safely in hand — until you place it on a wireless charger. The exterior is scratch-resistant to preserve clarity and protects against drops up to eight feet. Built-in antimicrobial treatment allows for a bacteria-free clean surface.

Speck GemShell Grip Case

Red2Fire Crystal Clear Case

Pros Reinforced borders

Adds no bulk

Grippy in the hand Cons Can be hard to remove

The Red2Fire Crystal Clear Case, made from high-grade Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and polycarbonate (PC) materials, fits perfectly around your phone, with precise cutouts for buttons to protect against dust. The minimalist design is grippy but adds no bulk. A 1mm lip lifts the screen and camera just enough to protect the critical parts of your handset. Reinforced corners upgrade the protection from daily wear and tear. A scratch-resistant, anti-yellow layer lets the beauty of your iPhone 14 Pro shine through.

Red2Fire Crystal Clear Case

Spidercase Rugged Case

Pros Includes tempered glass screen and camera protectors

IP68 water resistant

Certified MIL-STD 12 ft drop tested Cons Expensive

This rugged protective case for the iPhone 14 Pro is rated IP68 with resistance to water, dust, dirt, snow, spills, and splashes with a washable design that ensures easy cleaning. It features full body protection and precise cutouts for easy access to all ports, buttons, sensors, and cameras. It's certified MIL-STD for a 12-foot drop. Made with a flexible rubber back and hard polycarbonate inner cover, it provides excellent shockproof and impact protection. It allows your phone to perform flawlessly under various weather conditions and is recommended for underwater activities and outdoor sports. The case also includes a built-in 9H HD tempered glass screen and camera protector to guard against scratches and lens damage.

Spidercase Rugged Case

Gorilla Cases Ultra Slim Matte Case

Pros Combined hard PC plus soft TPU frame

Slim and comfortable in the hand

Supports wireless charging Cons Expensive

Slim and comfortable in the hand, the Gorilla Ultra Slim Matte Case provides superlative drop protection with a combination of matte hard PC and soft TPU layers, coupled with a raised bezel that protects the camera lenses. Perfect cutouts designed for all speakers, cameras, and charging ports are paired with accessible, sensitive button covers to aid in responsiveness. The translucent matte back is grippy and supports wireless charging.

Gorilla Cases Ultra Slim Matte Case

Suanpot Leather Wallet Case

Pros Durable TPU leather

Wallet case

Comes in a variety of colors Cons Large and bulky

The Suanpot PU leather wallet case for the iPhone 14 Pro is designed to protect your credit and transit card information via RFID shielding technology. Some credit cards, debit cards, and ID cards now carry an RFID chip so that only an RFID reader can easily read card information within 10 feet. The case is also shockproof, with materials that reinforce strength and durability, and comes in a variety of colors. It includes a money pocket and three card slots to store your credit cards, ID, and cash.

Suanpot Leather Wallet Case

Vogueen iPhone Silicone Case

Pros Full shockproof protection

Easy to remove

Huge variety of colors Cons May add some bulk

Vogueen offers a full-body protective silicone matte back cover case that's shockproof and dirt resistant. Its high-quality TPU exterior provides a durable and flexible finish for your phone. The soft interior microfiber lining helps protect your iPhone while the silky, silicone exterior feels great in your hand. It's easy to install and remove the screen and camera protection, which snaps on over the phone's body. It comes in a vast variety of colors.

Vogueen iPhone Silicone Case

Justcool Slim Clear Phone Case

Pros Comes with tempered glass screen protector 2-pack

Military grade drop protection

Supports wireless charging Cons May be hard to remove

Justcool's slim, thin, grippy, clear case designed for iPhone 14 Pro comes with a two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. It features military grade drop protection combined with precise cutouts for every button. The case passed rigorous drop tests and features four built-in corner airbags to absorb impact, drops, bumps, and scratches. Its anti-oxidant coatings are nonreactive with ultraviolet and are non-yellowing to provide long-lasting clarity. It also supports wireless charging while the included 9H tempered glass protects your iPhone 14 Pro screen from scratches and damage.

Justcool Slim Clear Phone Case

Editors' Recommendations