Here are the best flight-tracking apps for travelers and airplane enthusiasts

Air travel can be stressful, but you can take some of the pain out of it with one of the best flight-tracking apps for Android or iOS. For plane enthusiasts keen on identifying what’s passing by overhead, travelers on trips, and loved ones at home waiting to meet incoming relatives and friends, these apps can prove invaluable.

Most airlines offer their own apps, which can be used to check in, get boarding passes, and track flights up to a point, but the apps below take things further with real-time tracking of planes in the air and a host of additional features you may find useful.

