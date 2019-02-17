The best Honor View 20 cases to keep your midrange beauty intact

Share

Looking for a powerful new midrange smartphone? The Honor View 20 is probably the best phone Honor has ever made, and it sports the latest hardware with a hole-punch display, the Kirin 980 processor, and an exceptionally powerful 48-megapixel camera. But even though it’s a bargain, it’ll still leave a hole in your pocket if scuffs, chips, and cracks ruin your experience. A protective case is one of the best things you can buy to keep your new phone safe, so here are some of the best Honor View 20 cases.

The Honor View 20 has a gorgeous design, but the most stunning area has to the shimmering “v” that runs down the back panel. Why would you hide that? But protection is important, so why not pick up a clear case that protects your phone but still allows you to see it in all its beauty. This case from SCL is exactly that. It’s made from TPU, a soft and flexible material that absorbs impacts, while also being completely clear. Reinforced bumpers at each corner defend against damage from drops, and the raised lip provides protection for your screen and camera lenses. It’s not as protective as some bigger cases, but it still protects well and it’s a bargain too.

Soft TPU cases aren’t for everyone, and you might be looking for something on the thinner, sleeker side. That’s where this hard case from Anccer comes in. It’s made from tough polycarbonate, which means it’s resistant to damage and durable too. It’s incredibly thin and light, adding barely any thickness and heft to the View 20. It features all-around protection, with button covers and full coverage on the top and bottom of the phone. It comes in a variety of colors, and has a sandstone-textured variant as well. Being a harder case, you’re sacrificing some impact-absorption, so you’ll need to be more careful with drops.

There’s nothing quite like leather for style. Olixar’s Attache case isn’t leather — not at this price — but it’s good enough to pass, and lends your phone a stylish look regardless. The polyurethane (PU) leather is durable, and the leather texture adds grip to your phone. That PU leather is layered over TPU, a soft material that’s great at absorbing the impacts from drops and bumps. It has a raised bezel that elevates your screen and camera lenses from dirty and gritty surfaces, while the reinforced corners help to boost protection if the worst should happen. It’s a great little case for adding style that doesn’t impact protection, and it’s a great price too.

To protect a device, you need to know the device — and who knows the View 20 better than Honor itself? This Honor case is sleek and stylish, and opens up on the sides to allow access to the phone’s buttons and ports. It uses polycarbonate to offer good protection against a variety of threats, and there’s even a slot on the back that allows you to stash away a card for later use. The bumper around the edge of the phone has been bolstered with reinforced corners, helping resist damage from drops. Unfortunately, the open sides mean you risk damage to those areas, but the style makes up for that small downside.

Protection is great, but adaptable protection is even better. The Armor-X case uses a dual-layer construction to make sure your phone is well-protected from a variety of hazards. It features a classic combination of TPU bumper alongside a hard PC rear cover. But it’s the X-Mount system that really makes this case stand out. Using Armor-X’s innovative mount system, you can attach this case to a variety of separate mounts, including bike and car mounts, or a sports armband. Or you can clip the finger strap onto a carabiner while you’re out and about. It’s protective, and comes with a huge suite of mounting options.