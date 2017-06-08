29 best iPhone 7 Plus cases to protect your Apple phone

No one likes a bruised apple, and if you drop your new iPhone 7 Plus, it could end up scraped, scarred, or worse. The smart play is to invest in some protection — after all, we made note of the smartphone’s fragility in our iPhone 7 Plus review. Luckily, there are lots of different cases out there; some safeguard against drops, some are all about the style, and some add extra functionality. We’ve been checking out your options and these are some of the best cases you can buy for the 7 Plus right now. Now, just pair a suitable case with one of the best iPhone 7 screen protectors on the market and your iPhone should last for quite some time.

Delivered in a stunning presentation case, the Greenwich Horo Folio case deserves the fanfare. The leather has a wonderful look and feel — not too soft, and not too textured — with the folio cover concealing a carbon fiber panel for ultimate screen protection. It uses magnets to stay open or closed, and the metal surfaces can be used to fix the case onto a magnetic in-car mount. Greenwich also offers custom engraving on its cases, for a real personal touch.

Buy one now from

Greenwich Design

Nomad’s fine leather case now comes in a very attractive midnight blue color, which catches the light to alternate between a blue so dark it’s almost black, to a far brighter blue in the sunlight. Nomad uses Horween leather for its case, which will develop a patina over time, giving it that classy finish we associate with the finest leather goods. The fit is superb, and there’s a soft microfiber lining to keep your phone safe. There’s also just enough of a lip to keep the screen from touching the tabletop when placed face down.

Buy one now from

Nomad

A rugged case that doesn’t look or feel like a rugged case? It’s the dream, and Nomad’s Rugged Case comes very close to realizing it. We love the honeycomb design on the back, which is raised above the back of the phone to create a shock absorbing layer of air. The case has been drop tested to two meters, and has a more flexible edge for all-round protection. Best of all, it’s really light, and doesn’t add much bulk to your phone.

Buy one now from

Nomad

The iFace First Class case has an unusual shape to it, adding a subtle curved contour to the sides. The curves make the iPhone 7 Plus more comfortable to hold. The soft rubber edges vastly improve grip, while a special honeycomb-shaped interior increases drop protection. The case also meets military standards. The rear is smooth, has an opening for a lanyard strap, and comes in various colors. We love the pearl gray version and the emerald green model. It’s lightweight, really comfortable to hold, and well-priced. There’s even a metal plate inside the case’s body for use with iFace’s $20 magnetic in-car holder.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

It’s simple. Do you want a stunning case that effectively mirrors the investment you made in the device itself? The Native Union Clic Marble is it. The case has a shatter-resistant sliver of real marble — each piece is unique, too — reinforced with fiberglass, and a contrasting metal panel fitted into a rubber body for complete protection. Available in white with gold or black with brushed aluminum, it’s an absolutely stunning case that attracts as many admiring glances as the phone itself. The fit and finish is excellent.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

A folio case for your iPhone 7 Plus with a lot more built-in protection than usual, thanks to the cover having an aluminum plate inside. It’s a great feature. Not only does it really protect the screen, but it provides a strong base when the case folds into a stand and can be used with Proporta’s magnetic car mount. The case is quite heavy, though, however, the interior plastic phone holder is minimalistic, giving the case a slim profile.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Made with Native Union’s characteristic care and attention, the Clic Crystal follows the trend for transparent sections to show off your phone’s color. The rest of the case is made from protective rubber, ready to absorb shocks. If you’re looking for a grippy case with a gorgeous style, that’ll still shows off your new phone, with one of the best fits we’ve tried, this is it.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

A break from the many folio cases out there. The RhinoShield PlayProof wraps the iPhone 7 Plus very effectively, including a substantial lip around the screen, plus the smooth polymer body will absorb shocks if you drop the phone. The fit is excellent, and the subtle RhinoShield branding on the side looks great, ensuring the rest of the case looks very simple. One of the most pleasing to hold cases we’ve tried too, thanks to the sleek finish.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Made from European cowhide nubuck leather, the Snakehive Leather Wallet is one you’ll just want to hold in your hand, it feels so good. It’s all thanks to a wonderfully soft texture on the outside, which has been smoothed out for extra protection on the inside. The iPhone is held in a slim, clear plastic case, with wide cutouts for the volume and power buttons, along with the speakers and charging port, too. Opposite are three card slots and a pocket for cash, plus a magnetic clasp that keeps the case closed. The folio case can fold out into a stand for your iPhone 7 Plus, for watching video. Don’t miss this super stylish, real leather folio available in the burgundy seen here, or in chestnut brown and navy colors, at an excellent price.

Buy one now from:

Snakehive

Sena’s Lugano Wallet case covers all the key bases for your iPhone. It protects the body with hard wearing leather and reinforced plastic, along with softer silicone surrounds for the buttons and speakers, plus there’s a herringbone design lining to keep the phone free from scratches when it’s inside the case. The edge is raised to keep the screen away from the surface if placed face down, and the case provides rugged shock absorption. There are also three credit card slots built into the case. Available in cognac, black, and denim colors for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus for $60.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

This case gives you all the protection offered by Sena’s Lugano Wallet case, but with a folio design that doubles as a hands-free stand for your phone. The folio cover keeps the screen safe from harm and contains space for two credit cards, cash, and an identification card. The herringbone design lining and Heritage leather ensures your iPhone is protected from all angles and sides. It’s also pleasingly easy to fit and remove the phone, however, the case does add considerable size and bulk. It comes in cognac, black, denim, and praline colors for $80.

Buy one now from:

Etsy

It’s called Duo Guard because the case is made from both polycarbonate and TPU plastic, providing MIL-810G standard protection against drops. It looks classier than the usual military-standard protective case, due to a brushed metal effect rear cover, and a metal kickstand built into the case itself. It’s spring-loaded and held closed by a magnetic catch. We like the raised edge to protect the screen, and the grippy sides, which make this a comfortable and secure case to hold. It comes in a range of colors, including the cool silver seen here, for $30.

Buy one now from:

VRS Design

Made from a single piece of leather and embossed with the Pad & Quill name and logo, this is a folio case for the iPhone 7 Plus, that instead of clipping your phone into a built-in case, has a sticky pad to keep it in place. The pad is made by 3M, and leaves no residue if you decide to remove it in the future. The folio case has four credit card holders, an ID window, and space for some cash. The leather feels superb, and the stitching adds character, while the whole case stays relatively slim and lightweight. It’s quite stiff to start with, and needs a few days in a pocket before it softens up and closes properly. There are three colors available and the case costs $80.

Buy one now from:

Etsy

Transparent cases are going to be huge this year, thanks to the Jet Black iPhone 7 Plus and the need for people to show off the flashy new finish. VRS Design’s Crystal Mixx case is made from see-through polycarbonate and has a raised lip to keep the screen away from any surface contact, plus a kickstand on the rear to prop the phone up for watching video. The flexible sides make fitting the case really easy too. We prefer the clear version, but there is a rose gold colored version too.

Buy one now from:

VRS Design

A lightweight case that still provides some drop protection, which we love because it’s see-through enough to show off our cool new iPhone 7 Plus. The sides are soft enough to make fitting the case easy, but the special protective design and strong material keeps the phone safe. The rear panel is opaque, and has subtle Tech21 branding at the bottom, while the camera cutout is raised enough to protect the iPhone’s lens bump. There’s no screen-protecting lip though, and the button covers require quite a prod to get them working.

Buy one now from:

Tech21

This is a two-piece protective case that also comes with a second section complete with a belt clip, into which the encased phone can be placed either way around, to make sure the screen is fully protected. It’s easy to fit, consisting of a clip-on front cover and an impact-absorbing wrap around case, which then slides safely into the belt clip. Once inside, your phone’s protected even in a 4-meter fall. It’s not subtle, and does add considerable size to the phone, but because it’s easy to fit, you can use it only when needed.

Buy one now from:

Tech21

The Burkley Ultimate Snap-on Stand Case has a beautiful suede lining, that we almost wish it was on the outside too. Instead, the case is made from far more hard-wearing leather, and has a design that offers an unusual twist on traditional folio style cases. A flap with three credit card slots is hinged, then folds back to prop up your phone for watching videos. When not in use, it’s magnetically held in place. The case is very secure, and once the phone’s in place, it’s not coming out very quickly. There are various leather styles to choose from, and it costs $66.

Buy one now from:

Burkley Case

Skech’s unusual combination of soft silicone-style case and impact resistance makes the Matrix case feel like soft, slightly sticky rubber. We like the honeycomb effect on the standard Matrix version, but others will really love the glittery sparkles inside the Matrix Sparkle. There’s also plenty of screen protection from the raised lip on the front, and a very large camera lens cutout on the rear. However, the buttons are quite hard to push.

Buy one now from:

Matrix Matrix Sparkle

A combination of classy folio case, protective hard case, and a handy stand, the Polo Book is suitable for all occasions. The hard case has a leather-look rear panel and a soft lining, but be aware, it’s made of very stiff plastic and once it’s on your phone, it’s a struggle to get it off. It magnetically clips to the folio section, which has two credit card slots and an ID window, plus the whole things folds back to make a stand for the phone. The versatility of only using the folio section when needed, but still protecting your phone with a hard shell case, makes the Polo Book standout.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Crafted in Portland from gorgeous natural materials, Grovemade’s cases are a bit special. This one combines a walnut wood frame with a full grain leather cover that wraps around the screen. There are tactile button covers and openings for the switch, port, and camera. Open it up, and you’ll find space for a couple of cards and bills. Because it’s wood and leather, this case is going to age and it’s not really designed for drop protection, though it will deflect scrapes and bumps. It does also add some bulk, but it looks fantastic.

Buy one now from:

GroveMade

If you don’t want a folio-style case, but you’re still keen to leave the wallet at home, then this offering from Mujjo could be the one for you. There’s a tough shell to hold your iPhone 7 Plus in place and it’s covered in full grain, vegetable-tanned leather. On the back, you’ll find an angled pocket that’s just right for a card and a bill. The openings are large and offer easy access to all buttons, the port, and the camera. It’s comfortable to hold, but it won’t provide much drop protection. You can get it in black, gray, or tan.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

The cases from Moshi are always beautifully turned out. The Overture combines a solid protective shell with a vegan (fake) leather exterior. The shell provides good drop protection and when you open the cover, you’ll find four slots for cards and IDs and a larger money pocket, as well as a handy Neato microfiber pad to help keep the screen clean. There are button covers for volume and power, and generous openings for the camera, port, and switch, so your iPhone 7 Plus can be used easily while it’s wearing this case. It comes finished in cream, pink, or black with neat stitching and a small metallic Moshi logo.

Buy one now from:

Moshi

Here’s a smart design to keep your cash and cards hidden away, but easily accessible when you need them. The shock-absorbent, TPU bumper safeguards your iPhone 7 Plus from impact damage and it’s covered in high-quality leather. On the back, there’s an unobtrusive pocket that can hold up to four credit cards and two folded bills. When you want to get at them, simply pull the red tab and they’ll slide out. The buttons are covered, but there are cut-outs for the camera, port, and switch. You can get this case in black, brown, gray, or red.

Buy one now from:

Distil Union

You can count on the drop protection you get from OtterBox cases, and it’s rare to find rugged drop protection in a folio or wallet style case like this. The Strada comprises a tough polycarbonate shell with a real, premium leather skin on the top. There’s a cover that closes with a metal latch and when you open it up, you’ll find a single slot for an ID or credit card. This case is tough, stylish, and practical. It comes in two-tone brown or green, or plain black.

Buy one now from:

Otterbox

The Evo Elite is one of Tech21’s most protective iPhone 7 Plus case and it offers drop protection from up to 6.6 feet. By developing a special shock absorbing material and designing impact absorption into the frame, Tech21 has managed to deliver a really rugged case that isn’t massively bulky, like its Evo Tactical Extreme Edition. If you want a crystal clear option to show the iPhone off, then you’ll need to go for the Impact Clear case instead, but the gold and rose gold versions of the Evo Elite do have clear back panels. Your final option is the Evo Elite in brushed black, which is tinted with a black surround and button covers. The fit is perfect and the openings are generous, offering uninterrupted access to all iPhone features.

Buy one now from:

Tech21

Leather is a great material for cases because it’s comfortable to hold, it looks great, and it’s pretty durable, but you may not necessarily want to have a wallet case. Nodus offers vegetable-tanned Italian leather in a traditional shell style with this case. The core is polycarbonate, but it’s covered in brown, black, teal, gray, or yellow leather with a soft microfiber lining inside. The case hugs the corners, but there are large cut-outs top and bottom and openings for the switch and camera. Subtly defined button covers mark the volume and power keys. This case is also compatible with the magnetic mounting system for easy docking.

Buy one now from:

Nodus

Sometimes you just want a simple, slim covering to add some grip and basic protection. The translucent Flexishield is a good choice in that case and it certainly won’t break the bank. It’s made from a soft gel material, so it’s very easy to fit and it adds grip. There are thin button covers for volume and power and accurate cut-outs for the camera, port, and switch. There’s a slightly raised lip around the screen, but don’t expect rugged protection. It comes in gold, black, blue, and pink.

Buy one now from:

Mobile Fun

This stylish case has a brushed metal design on the back and a handy kickstand for propping your iPhone 7 Plus in landscape view. The main shell is flexible and shock absorbent and there’s a harder plastic frame that goes on top and sports the kickstand, held in place magnetically. The openings for camera, ports, and switch are generous and the button covers work just fine. There’s also a cut-out on the back for the Apple logo. The inner layer is always black, but you can combine it a frame in black, gold, blue, silver, or rose gold.

Buy one now from:

VRS Design

If you’re looking for a slim, cheap case, but you’d prefer something hard, then check this one out. Terrapin’s cases are devoid of detail, you just get a soft-touch matte finish that’s comfortable to hold and in a plain block color. There are openings for the ports, camera, and controls and the polycarbonate case snaps onto your iPhone 7 Plus for a snug fit. It’s only going to provide very limited protection, but it does add some grip. This case comes in red, purple, or black.

Buy one now from:

Amazon