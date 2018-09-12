Digital Trends
The best iPhone Xs cases

Safeguard your new Apple smartphone with 10 of the best iPhone Xs cases

Simon Hill
By

Apple’s iPhone Xs is a stunning phone with a gorgeous OLED screen and a glass and metal build that’s seriously classy. While the look was no doubt partly what attracted you in the first place, leaving it uncovered could be risky. Glass can crack, or scratch, the metal frame is prone to scuffs, and repairs are expensive.

You may also want to stamp your own personality on your new iPhone or add some extra utility. Whatever you’re after, you can find something here to tempt you as we run through some of the best iPhone Xs cases.

Casetify Impact Case ($50)

There’s no need for a compromise between style and protection if you opt for the Impact case from Casetify. This lightweight case is slim but boasts a special layer of a material called qiTech around the frame which absorbs fall impact giving you drop protection up to 6.6 feet. The shell is glossy and transparent, but it comes with a wide variety of different decorative finishes and you can even custom design your own look by uploading an image. The shock absorbing inner layer around the frame comes in black, white, or pink. All the button covers and openings you need are there and the camera cutout is black to prevent any flash reflection.

Buy it now from:

Casetify

Case-Mate Street Smart Case ($35 to $50)

No one else does shiny, pretty iPhone cases quite as well as Case-Mate and the Street Smart collection has everything from translucent iridescence to a gold glitter waterfall to mother of pearl. There are also purple flowers, dot patterns, and even a matte black option. Just because these cases have some sparkle doesn’t mean they scrimp in the drop-protection department — the cushioned corners will guard your iPhone XS against falls of up to 10 feet. The metallic button covers add an extra flourish and every case comes with a lifetime warranty.

Buy it now from:

Case-Mate Amazon

Incipio Stashback Case ($35)

Incipio Stashback Case

With an all-new sliding design, Incipio’s Stashback series is even more tempting for iPhone XS owners. The idea is to give you some space to hide away your credit cards and ID, so you don’t need to take a wallet or purse out with you all the time. The cleverly concealed storage has room for up to three cards or maybe a card and some cash. It has generous openings for easy access to the port, switch, and camera, button covers, and a subtle line design in a black or navy finish.

Buy it now from:

Incipio

Totallee Thin Case ($25)

Totallee Thin Case

If you’re a minimalist and you can’t stand chunky cases, then these super slim offerings from Totallee might suit you perfectly. They’re very light and just 0.02 inches thick and they have closely tuned cutouts that offer easy access to everything. These cases are not going to provide much in the way of drop protection, but they should ward off scratches and minor bumps. You have a wide choice of finishes from matte black, grey, or navy blue to frosted clear or frosted black, to glossy clear, black, or white.

Buy it now from:

Totallee

Nomad Rugged Leather Case ($45)

If you’re after luxurious leather to bring an understated touch of style to your iPhone XS, then you owe it to yourself to check out Nomad’s wares. These rugged cases have been slimmed down compared to past versions, but they still offer solid drop protection. The Horween leather finish comes in black and brown, feels great in hand, and develops more character as it ages. Nomad also does folio-style cases, but the leather shell is our top pick.

Buy it now from:

Nomad

Mous Limitless 2.0 Case ($50)

You’ll enjoy sound protection from this Mous case with a system of air pockets and a mix of polycarbonate and TPU ensuring that you have strong drop protection. The basic shell is very sturdy with chunky button covers, accurate openings, and a protective lip for the screen. The real attraction, though, is the range of back panel finishes which include carbon fiber, wood, leather, and real shell. They’re eye-catching and highly protective, which is a great combo in a case.

Buy it now from:

Mous

Speck Presidio V-Grip Case ($40 to $45)

Speck Presidio V-Grip Case

We usually recommend the Presidio Grip from Speck, but the veteran case manufacturer has turned out a new line this year and the V-Grip caught our eye. With a specially ridged bumper, this case won’t slip off tales or out of your hand easily and if it does there’s solid drop protection for falls of up to 10 feet. There is also a raised lip around the screen and chunky button covers to protect your iPhone Xs from every angle. The back is clear to show off that Apple design, but there is a sparkly tint to the gold version.

Buy it now from:

Speck

RhinoShield Mod NX Case ($32 plus)

RhinoShield Mod NX Case

You can pick from a variety of different case designs at Rhinoshield, but the best for customization is the Mod NX system. You get the classic bumper that made Rhinoshield famous, with impressive drop protection that’s good up to 11 feet, but it comes in a wide variety of different colors which you can mix and match different colors of the rim ($5) and buttons ($3) with. You can just go with the bumper if you like, or you can add in a backplate that’s transparent, one with a marble effect, or choose from more than 100 designs.

Buy it now from:

Rhinoshield

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet Case ($30)

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet Case

These stylish leather wallet cases are made from full grain cowhide nubuck leather and finished in a wide range of colors. Open the cover and you’ll find three slots for cards as well as a larger compartment for cash. It also bends back to act as a stand for propping your phone in landscape view. There is a simple plastic shell to hold your iPhone XS securely in place. The cover also has a handy magnetic clasp and the distinctive snake logo on the front.

Buy it now from:

Snakehive

Moshi StealthCover Case ($40)

If you fancy a folio-style case with a front cover, but you don’t want to have to open it to see the screen all the time, then this case from Moshi has you covered. The front cover is translucent allowing you to see who is calling or check incoming messages without opening it. You can also use FaceID with the cover closed and there is a magnetic closure to keep it from popping open uninvited. The shell itself should guard against minor drops and bumps and your iPhone Xs is covered from every angle. This one comes in champagne pink or gunmetal grey.

Buy it now from:

Moshi

