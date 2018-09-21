Digital Trends
Mobile

The best iPhone XS screen protectors

Keep the iPhone XS display crack-free with these screen protectors

Mark Jansen
By
iPhone Xs screen
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The iPhone XS is the flagship phone of the moment. Apple’s latest and greatest combines everything that made the iPhone X magnificent, and crams in the new A12 Bionic processor. The result is a phone that’s gorgeous and capable of flexing some serious silicon muscle. It’s a powerful phone, but not an invincible one — and that’s certainly the case when we’re talking about falls, drops, and bumps. You may have your iPhone XS case sorted out, but what about the 5.8-inch AMOLED display? Safeguarding that protects your window onto the world, so it’s one of the most important parts to cover.

But don’t panic, we’ve got your back. We’ve checked out the options and put together a list of the best iPhone XS screen protectors that will keep your display safe.

Peel Glass Protector ($29)

best iphone xs screen protectors peel

Peel is well known for its super-slim cases that leave little to the imagination — but did you know Peel also makes a screen protector? Peel’s screen protector is made from slim glass that’s been precisely cut to match the edges of your iPhone XS, and has been rounded to match the gentle curve of the AMOLED display. The glass feels like your iPhone’s display and has a colored border to match your phone’s body. Peel seems to have put a lot of thought into making this protector match your iPhone well. Like Peel’s cases, it’s likely you’ll forget this protector is applied. It’s also designed to perfectly align with a Peel case — so if you’re rocking a Peel case, this is a perfect match.

Buy it now from:

Peel

Tech Armor Anti-Glare Triple Pack ($8)

best iphone xs screen protectors tech armor

The iPhone XS’s screen gets bright enough, but it can still be a struggle to read your display if light is reflecting from it. That’s where these screen protectors from Tech Armor come in. These protectors have a matte finish that reduces glare on the screen, without impacting screen clarity or touchscreen sensitivity. Tech Armor claims there’s no chance of bubbles developing during installation, and there’s an oleophobic coating to resist fingerprints. Since this is made from film, it won’t be as protective as tempered glass, and won’t absorb impacts in the way glass would — but this is still a great choice if glass isn’t an option.

Buy it now from:

Tech Armor Amazon

Moshi AirFoil Glass ($25)

best iphone xs screen protectors moshi

Moshi has been making high-quality accessories for Apple’s products for years now, so it came as no surprise when it announced a range of screen protectors for the iPhone XS. The AirFoil Glass is created from atomically-strengthened glass, which Moshi says makes the AirFoil protector super-durable, shock-proof, and scratch-proof. It’s really thin, too, measuring only 0.3 mm thick — and it has rounded edges to match the iPhone’s screen. Installation is also a doddle thanks to Moshi’s AirFoil adhesive. After cleaning your display, just align the protector and tap the center of the glass to set the adhesive off. It’s not too expensive for a glass screen protector, making this a great choice for many.

Buy it now from:

Moshi

Tech21 Impact Shield ($30)

best iphone xs screen protectors tech21

Tech21’s Impact Shield film protector is special because it contains “BulletShield,” a material Tech21 claims is most often used in the manufacture of bulletproof glass. That doesn’t mean it can stop a bullet — and we don’t recommend you try — but it should mean that the Impact Shield is well suited to resisting scratches and other damage. The protector also comes with a precise-align applicator to ensure an easy fit onto your device, and it’s been finished with a self-healing layer, so minor scratches should heal up over time and not accumulate. It is expensive for a film protector though.

Buy it now from:

Tech21

Bodyguardz Pure 2 EyeGuard ($45)

best iphone xs screen protectors bodyguardz

Bodyguardz is an up-and-coming name in screen protection, and with a screen protector like the Pure 2 EyeGuard, it’s easy to see why. Bodyguardz uses aluminosilicate in its tempered glass, an advance that Bodyguardz claims allows its protectors to be thinner but more durable than the glass found in other screen protectors. But there’s also a twist — this protector contains technology that helps to filter out blue light from the device’s display. This blue light may stop us from sleeping at night, and may have other detrimental side effects. The Pure 2 EyeGuard is purported to cut out 43 percent of blue light, reducing screen-strain without changing the color of your screen. It’s expensive, but if it’s better for your eyes, it may be a good buy.

Buy it now from:

Bodyguardz

ArmorSuit Full Body Protection ($23)

best iphone xs screen protectors armorsuit

If you’re not rocking a case on your iPhone XS, then screen protection is just the start. ArmorSuit provides film protection that protects both the front and the back of your iPhone XS. It’s made from a film that’s also used to protect military aircraft, helicopters, and space shuttles, and has been treated to resist yellowing as a result of UV light. ArmorSuit claims this protector is scratch-proof with a self-healing layer, and an oleophobic coating that reduces fingerprints and oils clinging to the surface. ArmorSuit says it’s easy to fit and bubble-free, and while it won’t be as protective against drops and bumps as glass, it’s a lot better than nothing.

Buy it now from:

Armorsuit

Whitestone Dome Protector ($49)

best iphone xs screen protectors whitestone

The Whitestone Dome screen protector provides a close fit like no other, and that’s because of its unique liquid application method. Whitestone places a layer of adhesive between the glass protector and your screen, giving a seamless connection between protector and display. That adhesive is then cured with a UV lamp, securing your protection tightly to the screen. The protector itself is rated at 9H hardness, cuts a quarter of blue light, and comes with an oleophobic coating. It can even be applied to a broken screen as the adhesive fills in cracks, helping to stop further damage. It’s expensive, but considering the high level of protection, it’s a great choice if you want the best.

Buy it now from:

Mobile Fun Amazon

InvisibleShield HD Ultra ($30)

best iphone xs screen protectors invisibleshield

InvisibleShield provides a large range of screen protectors, but the HD Clear is a great choice for lovers of film screen protectors. It’s a full cover screen protector that curves to follow the iPhone’s edge-to-edge display, and it comes with a self-healing layer that seals up minor scratches and dings. InvisibleShield also says it has worked hard to increase the clarity of its screen protectors, to the point where the HD Clear provides a crystal-clear 100-percent clarity, and doesn’t impair touch-sensitivity. Since this is a full cover protector keep in mind that it may be pushed up by snug cases which may overlap with its area of protection. It’s also fairly expensive for film — but it’s covered by a lifetime warranty so you can get a replacement if your first one wears out.

Buy it now from:

InvisibleShield

UAG Glass Privacy Tint ($50)

best iphone xs screen protectors uag

Keeping your personal data to yourself is extremely important, but all the cyber-protection in the world won’t protect you if someone’s just watching your screen on the train. UAG’s glass protector isn’t just a great protection option made from tempered 9H-hardness Japanese glass, it’s also equipped with privacy protecting anti-snoop measures. Look at it straight on and it’s clear, but tilt it to an angle and the screen fades to black, stopping prying eyes from seeing your data. It’s also super-thin, measuring just 0.2 mm, comes with an oleophobic coating, and is compatible with Apple’s 3D Touch. It’s super expensive, but if it stops someone from spying on your mobile banking then it might be worth it.

Buy it now from:

UAG Amazon

Rhinoshield Impact Protection ($25)

best iphone xs screen protectors rhinoshield

Last, but certainly not least, it’s Rhinoshield’s Impact Protection protector. It’s made from film — but don’t let that put you off. Rhinoshield claims this protector is hammer-tested, and can take at least five times the impact energy of Gorilla Glass 3. That’s a hefty boast, and even more impressive given how thin it is. It’s clear and comes with an oleophobic coating to resist greasy fingerprints. Applying it is easy thanks to the forgiving adhesive that allows you to lift it back up and try again if not successful the first time. While Rhinoshield’s boasts are impressive, we would still recommend you look at glass if you’re very worried about drops — but otherwise, this is a great all-around protector.

Buy it now from:

Rhinoshield Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Huawei is not-so-subtly trolling Friday's iPhone launch
joby telepod series launches jobytelepod
Photography

Joby’s tiny tripods double as selfie sticks and hide four different modes

The Joby TelePod models are more than just compact tripods -- they also double as hand grips, selfie sticks, and tabletop tripods. Designed to accommodate smaller gear like smartphones and lightweight mirrorless, the tripods use a unique…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Wearables

WatchOS 5 comes with tons of new features -- here are our favorites

Months after Apple announced its latest software at WWDC, you can now download WatchOS for the Apple Watch. WatchOS 5 brings a number of new features including new watch faces and improved health tracking.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Best time to post on instagram
Photography

To post or not to post? Here's when you should put up a picture on the 'Gram

Let's be honest, the majority of us care about the popularity of our Instagram posts. There is a sweet spot, however, if you're looking to boost the number of likes and comments you receive. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Gannon Burgett
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 24
Mobile

Our favorite tips and tricks to help you master your Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Apple's not the only game in town when it comes to productivity tablets. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S4 has all the features you'll need to get work done. Here are a few of our favorite tips and tricks for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
instagram profile
Social Media

Instagram could separate hashtags for less annoying posts

Just what features will Instagram add next? One enthusiast reverse engineered the app to uncover several potential features the app could be testing, including a dedicated spot for hashtags and geofencing.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
spam making comeback macbook gmail on bed night
Computing

Smart Reply not smart enough? Desktop Gmail users can soon opt out

Google will soon give desktop Gmail users the ability to opt out of Smart Reply. If you'd prefer to compose a short email the old-fashioned way, you can do so without seeing the auto-generated suggestions in the future.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
how to use instagram guide 18
Social Media

Instagram feature that lets you reshare others’ posts may be on its way

Despite constant calls from many of its billion-plus users, Instagram has always refused to offer an option that lets Instagrammers reshare others' posts that appear on their feed. New reports suggest this could be about to change.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
iphone xs max xr news apple
Mobile

The iPhone XS and XS Max are now available -- here's how to get them

After months of rumors and speculation, Apple has finally taken the wraps off of the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Now that the phones are out, you might be wondering how you can get them for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple Watch Series 4
Mobile

The Apple Watch Series 4 is now available -- here's where to buy it

The new Apple Watch Series 4 is here. Besides the Apple store, the company's next-generation smartwatch is be available for purchase through all four major carriers. Here's where you can get yours.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
huawei trolls apple iphone xs launch news store regent street
Mobile

Huawei is not-so-subtly trolling Friday’s iPhone launch

Apple launches the iPhone XS range to the public on Friday, but Huawei is out in force to remind the public what they could be missing out on (Hint: It's the Mate 20 Pro) by choosing Apple's latest smartphone.
Posted By Andy Boxall
iphone xs max and xr photo galleries apple hands on 9
Mobile

How to buy the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR in the U.K.

The new iPhone range is here, and it consists of three models: The iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR. You can buy the iPhone XS and XS Max in the United Kingdom now, so here's our guide on where to buy one.
Posted By Andy Boxall
iphone xs max and xr photo galleries apple hands on 12
Mobile

Need a do-over? Here's how to factory reset an iPhone, from XS on down

Resetting an iPhone can alleviate all sorts of software woes, and wipe away personal data should you sell your device or give it to someone else. Here's how to factory reset an iPhone from within iOS or iTunes.
Posted By Simon Hill
OnePlus 6 Main
Mobile

Audio company Bragi is suing OnePlus over the word 'dash'

Despite taking steps to change to "Warp Charge," OnePlus is being sued by audio company Bragi over the phone manufacturer's continued use of the word "dash" in the Dash Charging used in OnePlus phones.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best weather apps for Android
Mobile

The best weather apps for Android will keep you dry no matter where you go

You may not be able to change the weather, but you can at least be prepared for it. Check out our guide to the best weather apps for Android, so you'll always know what to expect when you step out the front door.
Posted By Brie Barbee, Mark Jansen