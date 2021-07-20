The best Motorola One 5G cases and covers

The Motorola One 5G is one of a growing range of affordable yet high-quality Android smartphones. Priced at a more accessible $445, it still manages to fit 5G support, a good camera, a long-lasting battery, smooth software, and a very sharp screen into its glossy plastic frame. It’s much more capable and user-friendly than its price alone would suggest, but like almost all smartphones, it’s not immune to falls and damage.

Fortunately, we’ve rounded up some of the best Motorola One 5G cases you can buy right now. These will protect your new phone from nasty bumps, shocks, and drops, and while no case will eliminate all conceivable risks, they go a long way to keeping it in one piece.

Spigen Rugged Armor Case

Heavy-duty protection doesn’t have to look chunky and rugged. If you’re looking for a slim case that also offers superior protection, then the Rugged Armor case from Spigen ticks all the boxes. This slim TPU case is lined with a spiderweb pattern that’s designed to absorb shock should you knock or drop your phone. Air Cushion Technology protects your phone’s corners from shocks, drops, and bumps, and raised edges around the screen and camera provide additional protection for your phone’s most easily damaged areas. This case is lightweight and slim, so it’s ideal to slip in a back pocket, and the matte black back with carbon fiber accents looks great too.

Ghostek Covert 4 Clear Case with Stand

Show off your Motorola One 5G in this clear case from Ghostek. Available in Crystal Clear, translucent pink, or translucent Smoke, this case features R2x shockproof technology and has passed military-grade standard drop tests for drops from up to eight feet. So if you’re a bit clumsy, this is definitely the case for you. Even if you’re not a butterfingers, the scratchproof back, anti-slip hand grip, and raised bumpers around the screen are all excellent ways to keep your phone safe from scratches, bumps, and drops. On the back, a handy adjustable kickstand is built-in for hands-free video calls or watching your favorite Netflix show on the go.

Otterbox Commuter Series Case

What’s pocket-friendly, stylish, and keeps your phone protected against bacteria? The Otterbox Commuter Series Case. Available in black and this gorgeous mint green colorway, this case features a silver-based antimicrobial additive woven into the structure, which inhibits microbial growth and protects against bacteria over time. It’s a slim case, making it easy to slip your phone in your pocket, but doesn’t skimp on protection, with port covers to keep dust, dirt, and lint out, and a secure non-slip grip so your phone stays in your hand. Raised edges around the screen and camera provide added protection, too. All Otterbox cases come with a limited lifetime warranty, so although this costs a little more than some others on our list, it’s worth every penny.

Official Motorola Protective Case

Cases don’t have to cost the earth, as this Official Motorola Protective Case proves. For $15 you get a slim, shock-absorbing TPU case that’s lightweight and provides up to six feet of drop protection. The textured side grips make it less likely you’ll drop your phone in the first place, and a precision fit ensures the case hugs every corner of your phone, keeping it safe from drops, scratches, and bumps. It looks pretty sleek too, and slips nicely into a pocket without adding bulk.

Olixar Leather-Style Wallet Case

Don’t fancy adding a screen protector to your Motorola One 5G? Pick up this leather-style wallet case from Olixar and you’ll get 360-degree protection for your phone; no screen protector required. With its robust plastic inner shell, soft microfiber lining, and leather-effect outer — plus a strong magnetic closure that keeps the case firmly shut — this case is padded to protect against minor impact. Leave your wallet at home, as there are two interior credit card slots and a document pocket for storing tickets, receipts, or anything else you need. The case folds back on itself horizontally to create a kickstand, ideal for hands-free viewing or video calls on-the-go. For the entry price of $12, you’re getting complete protection for your phone that looks pretty sleek too.

Speck Presidio Exotech Case for Motorola One 5G

Boasting military-grade drop protection, the Speck Presidio Exotech case is a simple yet highly effective single-layer cover for the Motorola One 5G. Made of molded plastic that fits closely to the phone and provides a comfortable level of grip, it’s also coated with an antimicrobial treatment from Microban that claims a 99% reduction in stains and odor-causing bacteria. It features raised edges and a raised bezel that offer additional protection for the phone’s screen, while its cutouts fit the device very snugly. It may be pricier compared to cases you can find on Amazon, but it does pretty much everything you’d want a case to do while also looking attractively minimal.

Evutec AER Karbon Case for Motorola One 5G

Other cases on this list may boast military-grade protection, but if you want military-grade protection and then some, Evutec’s AER Karbon Case for the Motorola One 5G is the way to go. It’s made of Evutec’s own Karbon material, which is a composite material that includes aramid fibers, which are reputedly five times as strong as steel. Regardless of just how strong it is in reality, it should serve to protect your Motorola One 5G from pretty much every fall or knock it’s likely to suffer. It also helps that the case looks pretty sleek and stylish and fits the phone very cleanly. Highly recommended, despite being one of the more expensive cases on this list.

