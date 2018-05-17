The best OnePlus 6 cases to protect that all-glass body

The OnePlus 6 is yet another tempting bargain packed with great hardware, but it also sports an all-glass body and a large, edge-to-edge display. Drop this phone and you’re going to suffer from acute anxiety because cracks, chips, and scratches seem inevitable. Case makers are gradually warming to OnePlus’ wares, so you can lay hands on some decent options now — and there are more on the way. Behold the best OnePlus 6 cases and covers so far.

OnePlus 6 Silicone Case ($20) There are a few official OnePlus 6 cases available, but our top pick is this eye-catching red silicone case. It’s designed to absorb the shock of drops and bumps, there’s a microfiber lining inside to keep your phone in perfect condition, it feels comfortable to hold, and it enhances grip. You’ll also find subtle button covers and generous cutouts for easy access to everything. If you want more protection, then check out the bumper case at $25 — it comes in wood, nylon, and carbon fiber finishes. Buy one now from: OnePlus

OtterBox Commuter Series Case ($40) If you want sold drop protection, then this case is worth considering. It offers a dual-layer design that combines polycarbonate with flexible rubber that’s easy to grip. There’s a raised lip around the screen, button and port covers, and a recessed opening for the camera and fingerprint sensor. It comes in black or indigo blue. This is the most protective option we’ve seen so far. Buy one now from: OtterBox

Dretal Carbon Fiber TPU Case ($5) Anyone with a limited budget might consider dropping five bucks on this to reduce the worry about dropping their OnePlus 6. It’s a typical flexible TPU case that will take the sting out of knocks and minor drops. The openings and button covers are all present and in the right places, and it’s finished in a brushed texture with two carbon fiber effect panels. You can expect to see several cases that look like this, but you’re not likely to find it cheaper — just don’t expect high quality. Buy one now from: Amazon

Olixar ExoShield Tough Snap-on Case ($11.50) With a clear polycarbonate back panel, the design of your OnePlus 6 shines through with this case, but there’s also a protective bumper of malleable TPU with specially reinforced corners to guard against drop damage. The chunky corners also extend front and back to ensure your screen and camera lens never meet the ground. The back is always clear, but you can also get the bumper section in black if you prefer. Buy one now from: Mobile Fun