Digital Trends
Mobile

Here are our picks of the best phones of MWC 2019

All the most exciting and tempting phones we saw at MWC 2019

Simon Hill
By
Huawei Mate X
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

This year’s Mobile World Congress was one of the biggest and best we’ve ever seen, with a torrent of tempting new phones and plenty of surprises. But just what were the best phones at the show? Naturally there’s a place here for our award winners, but they’re not the only great devices we got our hands on in Barcelona. Here are our favorite phones of MWC 2019.

Huawei Mate X

All the buzz about folding phones has been growing louder and louder, but while Samsung’s Galaxy Fold remained behind the glass, it was the Huawei Mate X that stepped into the limelight at MWC. It folds out to transform from a phone with a 6.6-inch display to a tablet with an 8-inch display. The build quality is excellent, the software seamless, and it supports 5G. Sadly, it’s also expensive at well over $2,000 and it won’t be released for a few months yet.

Read our Huawei Mate X hands on review

Nokia 9 PureView

This is definitely one for all you photographers out there. The Nokia 9 PureView looks unremarkable from the front and it has last year’s Snapdragon 845 processor inside, but flip it over and the spider eye, penta-lens camera reveals what this phone is all about. There are five 12-megapixel lenses, each with a f/1.8 aperture, and when you snap a shot the Light Lux Capacitor inside can fuse them together to create top quality photos. To add to the allure, this is a limited edition, Android One phone.

Read our Nokia 9 PureView hands-on review

Xiaomi Mi 9

With the Mi 9, Xiaomi has confounded our expectations of smartphone value. This phone can go toe to toe with the most expensive devices on the market and yet it costs half the price. Packing the lightning fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a triple-lens camera, a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, and a beautiful design, this is an incredible phone for around $500. There’s also 6GB of RAM, a big battery, and fast wireless charging.

Read our Xiaomi Mi 9 hands-on review

LG V50 ThinQ

With a lovely OLED screen, the latest Snapdragon 855 processor with 5G support, a triple lens camera on the back, and a dual lens camera on the front, the LG V50 ThinQ will be LG’s real flagship this year. The company also revealed the new LG G8 ThinQ at the show. Interestingly, the V50 comes with an optional second-screen accessory that attaches to the phone like a folio case. It could prove handy for multitaskers or for gaming. There’s also a nifty video portrait mode that adds a real-time bokeh effect to your videos. The price is to be confirmed.

Read our LG V50 ThinQ hands-on review

Sony Xperia 1

There’s been a gradual trend toward taller phones, but Sony is the first to adopt a 21:9 aspect ratio. This wide 6.5-inch OLED screen, along with Sony’s picture-processing know-how, makes the Xperia 1 the ideal device for movie watching. Most movies are shot in 21:9, so there’s no need to crop or have black bars around the screen. There’s also a Snapdragon 855 inside, a triple lens camera, and all the trimmings you’d expect to find in a flagship phone.

Read more about the Sony Xperia 1

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus

We can’t finish up without mentioning Samsung’s tenth anniversary update for the Galaxy S range. It showed off the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 5G, and the Galaxy Fold, but we suspect most people will buy the S10 or S10 Plus. Featuring a beautiful refinement of Samsung’s design with the best displays in the business that feature hole-punch cameras, and curved glass on the back broken only by a triple-lens camera suite, the S10 and S10 Plus are the picture of elegant smartphone design.

Read our Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus hands-on review

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Exclusive: We take the first shots with the Nokia PureView 9’s 5-camera system
htc 5g hub mwc 2019 review 7
Mobile

HTC’s Hub is a smart way to get 5G this year — if the price is right

HTC almost made a phone. The HTC 5G Hub runs Android 9 Pie, has a Qualcomm 855 processor with the X50 modem, 4GB of RAM, an HD touchscreen -- but it's a hot spot designed to connect to 5G networks.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
hmd-nokia-9
Mobile

Limited-edition Nokia 9 PureView, a stunner with 5 cameras, will come to the U.S.

HMD Global has made a splash at MWC 2019 by annoucing five new phones -- but the Nokia 9 PureView stands out from the rest thanks to its five cameras on the back. The camera technology is powered by Light.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Nokia 9 hands-on review
Product Review

With 5 cameras, the Nokia 9 PureView is designed to be a photographer's sidekick

HMD Global has announced a slew of phones at MWC 2019, but the spotlight is on the five-camera Nokia 9 PureView. The five cameras on the back work in unison to deliver one supremely detailed image.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
lg g8 thinq vs v50 review 9
Mobile

LG G8 ThinQ vs. LG V50 ThinQ: Which LG flagship reigns supreme?

There are so many choices in the smartphone market that it can be tough to pick the right phone for you. We compare LG's latest flagships here: The LG G8 ThinQ and the LG V50 ThinQ to find out which is better.
Posted By Simon Hill
tiktok ftc fine tt sg article cover 9aa929d570bb06a34eee84886be09b67
Social Media

Lip-syncing app TikTok faces record FTC fine for illegally collecting kids’ data

TikTok's karaoke-like music videos are popular among youth, but the platform has been illegally collecting data from children. The app is now facing a $5.7 million fine from the FTC -- the largest one in the category yet.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

OnePlus boss says wireless charging would be a minus for the upcoming OnePlus 7

The OnePlus 6T may still be new, but we're already looking ahead to the upcoming OnePlus 7. It will use the Snapdragon 855, and may have a new slider body design. Here's everything we know about the OnePlus 7.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Christian de Looper, Mark Jansen
lg v50 thinq 5g demo izone news dual screen idol live
Mobile

LG’s V50 ThinQ demo shows potential of 5G for viewing live concerts

We hear a lot about how 5G is going to change our lives, but don't often get to see just what it could do. At MWC 2019, LG simulated how the hyperfast connection will transform the way we watch live concerts.
Posted By Andy Boxall
better face id 2019 iphones iphone xs
Home Theater

Forget the fold — the next iPhone could use its entire screen as a speaker

Apple ditching the iPhone's headphone jack didn't resonate with consumers. Now it seems that the iPhone's speakers are the next to go. But they're not going far -- they'll be part of the screen.
Posted By Simon Cohen
AT&T
Mobile

AT&T argues customers love 5G E because they want faster speeds

Ready to experience a radical transformation in mobile communication? AT&T is launching mobile 5G in cities across the country over the next few months. Here's everything you need to know about the AT&T 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
LG G8 ThinQ
Mobile

LG G8 ThinQ vs. LG G7 ThinQ: Time to ThinQ about your next phone

The LG G8 ThinQ is LG's latest flagship, and it comes with the newest tech. But how does it fare against last year's LG G7 ThinQ? Has the G8 managed to surpass the G7, or does the G7 represent better value for money?
Posted By Mark Jansen
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile says its 5G plans will be unlimited, won't cost more than current plans

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Christian de Looper
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for March 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
garmin vivofit 3 activity tracker dtdeals
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Garmin Vivofit 3 and Fenix 5 smartwatches

Walmart is currently dropping prices on select Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers. So if you're looking to add some tech to your wrist, these savings make it slightly more affordable for you.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
exclusive look at first photos from the nokia 9 pureview review feat
Photography

Exclusive: We take the first shots with the Nokia PureView 9’s 5-camera system

The Nokia 9 PureView was one of the most anticipated phones at MWC 2019 thanks to its unique five-camera lenses on the back. Digital Trends has exclusively tested the phone for the past week to see what it's like.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu