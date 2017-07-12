Protect your Google phone with one of the best Pixel XL cases

With unparalleled Android integration, an excellent camera, and your own artificially intelligent assistant built-in, Google’s Pixel phones are tempting. The larger sibling offers a sharper display and a bigger battery, which makes it even more attractive if you can stomach the higher price tag. However, big phones can be hard to handle. Aluminum and glass is a slippery combination and it’s not known for its durability. The smart play is to invest in one of the best Google Pixel XL cases before an accident happens.

The cases below are designed specifically for the XL. If you have Google’s smaller handset, then you’ll want to check out the best Google Pixel cases instead. We’ve also put together a roundup of Google Pixel tips and tricks, which is applicable to both phones.

UAG Composite Case ($30) There’s no need to panic when your Pixel XL slips from your grasp if it’s wearing this rugged UAG case. Fully drop tested, this blend of hard and soft cushions your phone, providing your device with ample protection. The case utilizes a shock-absorbent core wrapped in a translucent shell, one outfitted with additional skid pads, corner protection, and side grips. It’s rather bulky, but it doesn’t interfere with NFC, so you can still use Android Pay when you forget your wallet. There are also tactile button covers and accurate cut-outs, which leave enough room for most headphones and charging cables. Buy one now from: Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Case ($13) If you’re interested in 360-degree protection but you’re working with a limited budget, then this angular offering from Supcase might be the answer. It employs a typical mix of hard polycarbonate and shock-absorbent TPU. There are also openings for easy access to your phone’s fingerprint sensor, ports, and camera. A built-in lip and screen protector work to guard the 5.5-inch display on your Pixel XL, and there’s also a clear panel on the back to show off Google’s design. We’re not keen on the fact the button covers are flush on the side, but they are textured, so you can find them without looking. Buy one now from: Amazon

Seidio Dilex Kryptek Case ($55) Seidio has been churning out solid cases with kickstands and holsters for years now, but they’re typically limited to a few solid colors. Thankfully, the latest Seidio offerings come in black, blue, and red, along with several unique patterns. The case itself is solid, with an interior that’s designed to dissipate shock and a hard shell on the outside that comes with a soft-touch finish. The built-in kickstand is magnetic, too, so it stays out of the way until you need it. If you don’t want the holster, you can also get the case for $10 less. Buy one now from: Amazon

Caseology Vault Series Case ($12) There are lots of TPU shell cases on the market. They provide a decent level of protection, for a reasonable price, in a flexible package that’s easy to fit and comfortable to use. Caseology stands out because of the stylistic flourishes, so in this Vault Series case we have a brushed metallic finish on the back and a carbon fiber highlight around the camera. The cut-outs are generous and accurate, the button covers work well, and there’s a lip around the display. Buy one now from: Amazon

Olixar Ultra-Thin Gel Case ($7.50) This is one of the most basic Pixel XL cases we’ve seen. It’s a thin, transparent layer that’s really flexible. It has openings for all your Pixel XL’s features and functions and very slim button covers. There’s a slight lip around the front to help protect the screen. It should guard against scuffs and scratches, without cramping your phone’s style too much, but it’s not going to offer real drop protection. Buy one now from: Mobile Fun

Krusell Malmo Folio Case ($32) If you prefer a wallet case, then you might like this one. It’s finished with a durable, textured plastic material with cut-outs for the camera and speaker. Open it up and you’ll find a transparent, flexible shell to slot your Pixel Xl into. It has well-defined button covers and openings for everything. The inside of the cover is very soft and there’s a single slot for an ID or credit card, though you could probably get a couple in there if you had to. Buy one now from: Mobile Fun

Carved Wood Case ($24+) You’ll find a wonderful selection of wood cases for your Pixel XL at Carved. You can opt for plain finishes in mahogany, redwood, or another wood, but the engraved and printed cases are well worth the extra money. You’ll find lots of different designs from talented artists. The case itself is flexible rubber with ridged sides for extra grip. It’s pretty thin, and there are accurate cut-outs for everything. Buy one now from: Amazon Carved

Poetic Affinity Series Case ($10) Here’s a cheap, protective case with an interesting dual material design. The main body is clear, hard polycarbonate, but there’s TPU inside to dissipate shock and a TPU exoskeleton in black to provide some drop protection at the corners where you need it most. The button covers and cut-outs are all present and correct, and there’s a raised bezel around the screen. The only drawback is that the polycarbonate scuffs easily, but the frame should protect it most of the time, just don’t put it in your pocket with keys. Buy one now from: Amazon