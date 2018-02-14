Got time to kill? Do it on the go with the best Reddit apps for Android and iOS

Reddit bills itself as the “front page of the internet,” and it has some pretty dedicated fans. The service is split into countless “subreddits” catering for the interests of pretty much everyone. There’s not, however, a single Reddit app for everyone — each Reddit app out there boasts a few different features, and some are definitely considered better than others.

Whether you want something bare-bones to simply browse Reddit, or something a little more extensive, here are some of the best Reddit apps for Android and iOS.

Boost for Reddit Boost for Reddit seems to be one of the most loved Reddit apps out there, and perhaps for good reason. The app offers a range of features you might not find in some of the other Reddit apps on our list — thousands of theme color combinations, for example, so you can tweak the overall look of the app to match your personal preference. You can also customize the interface, including by changing the size of the cards. You can filter posts by type of content, so you can choose to only see images, GIFs, videos, and so on. Finally, the app features a pretty handy home screen widget, allowing you to keep up with your account at a glance. Download now for: Android

BaconReader for Reddit BaconReader is aging a little, and the app is more functional than beautiful — but hardcore Reddit users love it. The app features light, dark, and black backgrounds, the ability to change font sizes, moderator tools like the ability to mark topics as spam, and multiple account support. On top of that, the app is available for both Android and iOS — unlike most of the other Reddit apps out there. Download now for: Android iOS

Sync for Reddit Sync for Reddit also offers a lot of features. The app has a fun and modern design, as well as multi-window support, which is great for those who want to multitask while using Reddit. On top of that, the app also allows you to easily swipe between features like messaging, comments, search, and subreddits. Interestingly enough, the app claims to be optimized for the r/soccer subreddit — so if that’s a sub you frequent often, this might be the app for you. Download now for: Android

Relay for Reddit Relay for Reddit has been around for a while now, and it’s another highly popular reader. The overall design has aged a little — the Google Play listing touts the app as featuring “Google’s new Material Design principles,” but in general it still functions extremely well. On top of that, the app offers some nice features for moderators, support for multiple accounts, easy-to-use filters, and so on. There’s also a Pro version of the app, which is the same as the standard version but without the ads. Download now for: Android

Reddit (official app) The official Reddit app may not be the most loved app out there, but it’s gotten a lot better since launch. Now, it sits with a healthy 4.6-star average on Google Play and a 4.3-star average on the App Store, which aren’t bad at all. It’s also one of the only Reddit apps available for the iPhone. There are some advantages to going for the official app — like, for example, the fact that it’s one of the easiest to use. It doesn’t have some of the more advanced features that some readers offer, but many won’t need those advanced features, like multi-account support, anyway. Download now for: Android iOS