Wipe off that wing sauce and tap into the game with the 8 best Super Bowl apps

It’s the Super Bowl — and by no means does the ritualistic event need any introduction. Before you begin to stuff yourself with nachos and wings on Sunday, or settle in to watch the game (or the ads), though, check out these apps to amplify your experience for the big game.

Super Bowl LII Fan Mobile Pass The Fan Mobile Pass is a companion app that provides Super Bowl fans with maps, schedules, and more for Super Bowl events and the game day in Minneapolis. There’s curated content, such as photos and videos, and you can enter giveaways and sweepstakes to win prizes. Register once on your computer or mobile device, and you’ll receive your QR code, enabling you to scan into activities and events. All the up-to-date photos and videos will show up on your personalized landing page, and you’ll be able to share them on your social media. Available on: iOS Android

Clippit

Sporting events are all about the highlights. Those are the moments that people will be talking about and GIFing for months after the fact. Clippit is your tool for taking the most talked about moments and making them shareable. The app captures up to 30 seconds of live footage and turns it into a shareable clip that you send over social media in just a few taps. Available on: iOS Android

NFL Mobile Maybe you’re stuck in a cab or at work, late for a Super Bowl party. If you’re a customer of Verizon, Charter, AT&T U-Verse, or another provider with access to the NFL Network, don’t fret, as you can always watch the game live through the NFL Mobile app. If you’re not, the app still lets you watch highlights, read stories, and follow up-to-the-minute scoring. You can also track league and team leader statistics from major categories and browse the NFL Shop store, should you want to pick up some memorabilia. Available on: iOS Android

Ibotta When you’re doing your shopping before the Super Bowl, picking all the necessities to entertain fans with a hunger for snacks as strong as their hunger for football, make sure to take this shopping app with you. Not only will you earn rewards and money back when you make your purchases, but you’ll also see some special offers specifically related to the big game. Available on: iOS Android

Drizly Snacks and food are important, but getting enough beer for the gang is vital. Thankfully, you don’t even have to leave your house to do it — Drizly allows you to shop for alcohol straight from your couch. The app’s database includes tons of local liquor stores in over 70 cities in North America, so as long as you’re in a relatively large city, you’re covered for alcohol during the Super Bowl. Available on: iOS Android

Tunity You might be heading to a sports bar or Super Bowl party to watch the big game, but if you’re a big fan you probably want to hear the action, too — and crowded places like a bar aren’t the best for being able to hear properly. That’s where Tunity comes in. The app basically allows you to scan any TV in the area, after which you’ll be able to hear a live feed of the audio straight through your phone. Side note — the app is great for other situations, too, like the TV at the gym, watching if your roommate is asleep, and so on. Available on: iOS Android

Odds Big game, big bets. There is always money on the line in the Super Bowl, on just about everything from the coin toss to the final score. Even if you don’t have money riding on the game, the insights provided for gamblers can give you an interesting look at the game. Plus you can see win probabilities, which Packers fans will tell you means nothing—even when it’s at 99 percent with 5 minutes remaining. Available on: iOS Android