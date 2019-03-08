Digital Trends
Next-generation Black Shark 2 gaming phone could surface on March 18

Mark Jansen
By
black shark xiaomi logo
Mark Jansen/Digital Trends

Last year’s Black Shark gaming phone was a beast of a phone with monstrous specs, a unique design, and incredible gaming performance. Unfortunately, it had some weak points that meant we struggled to recommend it — chief among them was some dodgy software.

But the Black Shark Company has had some time to sharpen its tools and dive back in, and rumors now say we’ll be seeing a second iteration of the powerful Black Shark in a very short time indeed. Here’s everything we know about the Black Shark 2.

Release, availability, and name

black shark 2 gaming phone news 006wz5kbly1g0uhmbpugoj30u01hck2y

The race to launch the first gaming-focused smartphone of 2019 has already begun, and it seems the Black Shark Company may be the first to the finish line. A post on Chinese social network Weibo has revealed Black Shark is launching something on March 18. While it’s possible the Xiaomi-backed company will be revealing something new, it seems most likely we’ll be seeing the Black Shark 2.

If that is the reveal, then we expect to see the Black Shark 2’s full release following shortly, perhaps in late March or early-April. While there’s nothing solid yet, we expect the price to be similar to the first Black Shark, so around $500/400 British pounds for a phone packed with the latest generation of hardware.

As for the name, Black Shark 2 seems likely, though we’re holding out for something cooler like “Black Shark 2: Shark Blacker.”

Specs

The Black Shark was an amazingly powerful phone for the price, packing in the Snapdragon 845 processor while keeping a price below even the OnePlus 6T. We’re expecting the Black Shark 2 to follow in that tradition with the latest powerful hardware.

black shark 2 gaming phone news bs geekbench
Credit: Mysmartprice

It seems we were right to expect that. A device labeled “blackshark AAA” has shown up on Geekbench, complete with the latest Snapdragon 855, 12GB of RAM, and Android 9.0 Pie. The Snapdragon 855 is remarkable in its own right, powering Samsung’s latest flagships — the Galaxy S10 range — but the inclusion of a staggering 12GB of RAM is also worthy of note. While there’s no way that much RAM could be needed within the phone’s reasonable lifetime, it should provide silky-smooth performance on the latest demanding mobile games.

The Black Shark 2 will apparently also jump on the latest bandwagon for cooling systems, and be equipped with something called “Liquid Cool 3.0.” We’re not sure what this is yet, but we’ll be excited to take a closer look when we get our hands on the phone.

Design

The first Black Shark had a fairly unique design, so is it safe to expect more of the same from the follow-up? It seems so, if this image from Mysmartprice is to be believed.

black shark 2 gaming phone news potential
Credit: Mysmartprice

The image shows a device that’s similar in shape to the last Black Shark, including a sloping, prism-shaped back with a triangular pattern. However, the dual-lens camera system has moved to a more central location, and it’s been joined by the fingerprint scanner. However, the front bezels haven’t been reduced much as a result of the sensor moving, perhaps to maintain a steady grip o the device during gaming sessions.

That’s all we know about the Black Shark 2 for the moment. We’ll bring you more as we hear it.

