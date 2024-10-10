 Skip to main content
Circle to Search is expanding to three more Android phones

By
Using Circle to Search on the Google Pixel 8a.
Circle to Search Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

One of the best new features to arrive on Android devices in recent years is now available on three more phones. Circle to Search is an innovative tool that makes searching more enjoyable and engaging. Now, the Honor Magic V3, Honor 200, and Honor 200 Pro will soon have the Circle to Search feature.

You can easily find more information about anything on the screen by circling it with your finger using Circle to Search. This could be an object in a photo or a word in an article. Circle to Search instantly identifies what you circled and provides relevant search results. It’s a quick and intuitive way to satisfy your curiosity without disrupting your routine.

The Honor Magic V3 will be the first to get Circle to Search, with the feature arriving today, October 10. The Honor Magic 200 and 200 Pro will get it “a little later on.”

The Honor Magic V3 open in someone's hand.
The Honor Magic V3 Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Honor Magic V3 has been well-received as one of the best folding phones to arrive in 2024. Designed to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the handset is only 9.2mm thick when folded shut, which is unheard of for this type of phone.

Related

The Honor 200 is a stylish mid-ange smartphone released earlier this spring. Its sleek design and impressive camera capabilities make it a strong contender for those seeking a balance of aesthetics and functionality.

And then there’s the Honor 200 Pro, the third handset to gain Circle to Search compatibility. This premium phone builds on the regular Honor 200 and offers several upgrades, including many in the camera department. It features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.

The Honor 200 Pro smartphone lying on a rock outside.
The Honor 200 Pro Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Circle to Search was first introduced in January. At the time, it was exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 series. Soon, however, it arrived on more Galaxy and Pixel phones and began making its way to tablets such as the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Honor is a Chinese company that primarily produces smartphones. It also produces laptops, tablets, wearables, and routers.

