Digital Trends
Mobile

Common Google Pixel 3 problems, and how to fix them

Pixel 3's wireless charging has been fixed, but extra notch remains

By and
Google Pixel Buds
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are arguably among the best Android phones to date. They feature top-tier specs, stock Android software, and — of course — all the artificial intelligence Google can pack into them.

But these devices aren’t perfect. Since the launch of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, a few issues related to the phones have popped up — and they are issues that you might be experiencing too.

In case you have run into any Pixel 3 problems, we’ve put together this guide. Here’s everything you need to know about the Pixel 3 line’s issues, and how to fix them.

Glitch: Two notches

Here’s an odd problem that you don’t run into every day. Some Pixel 3 XL users are complaining that something has gone terribly wrong with their notch. The Pixel 3 XL is apparently happy to double-down on the large notch by, er, adding another notch. Reddit user u/jtmacnb and UrAvgConsumer both pointed out that their Pixel 3 XL had somehow grown an extra notch.

It seems this problem is linked to Google’s earlier confirmation that Android 9.0 Pie’s notch support extended to multiple notches. The reasons behind such support are questionable, and no one has taken Google up on this yet, but this could potentially be a sneak preview of that support.

Workaround:

  • Restart your phone. A full restart fixes the problem for a time, and makes the additional notch go away. Google is working on a fix, so don’t expect you’ll have to do this forever.

Bug: Slow wireless charging marked as ‘Charging Rapidly’

This is an issue that effects anyone charging with a non-Google-branded wireless charger. Because of the weird way Google has set up its wireless charging, it’s not possible to access fast 10W wireless charging on any pad that hasn’t been made by Google. However, the Pixel 3 still displays a “Charging Rapidly” message — even when charging using the slower 5W speeds. It’s not the biggest problem in the world, but it can be annoying if you don’t know about it.

Solution:

  • The weird approach to wireless charging aside, Google has pushed out a fix in the November patch, so if it’s bothering you, make sure you’re on the latest patch. Head to SettingsSystemSystem Update to make sure.

Problem: Photos aren’t saving

A number of users have reported that after taking a photo with the camera app, those photos aren’t saving — essentially meaning that the photo could be gone forever. That’s a pretty major problem, and one that seems to be pretty widespread too — a number of users on Reddit have reported running into it. The issue, in particular, seems to come up when you take a photo with the Google Camera app, then switch to another app or lock the phone immediately after taking the photo. In some situations, the photo will eventually appear again in the gallery, but that doesn’t seem to happen all the time.

The issue seems to be related to how the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL handle memory, and specifically quitting out before the HDR processing is finished. Thankfully, this means that it can be fixed with a software update. It wasn’t included in November’s patch, which is a shame, but it’s likely to arrive in December.

Potential solution:

  • For now, the only way to prevent losing a photo is to keep the camera app open after taking the photo until it saves.
  • Google has confirmed it is working on a software fix for the issue, and will release an Android update fixing the problem in the near future. To check for an update, head to SettingsSystemSystem Update, and make sure you have the latest version of Android.

Bug: Music app closes when you open the camera app

Some people have reported that opening the camera app while listening to music seems to cause the music app to close in the background, stopping the playback of the music. This is another bug that seems to be related to memory management on the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. We were able to replicate the problem, both with Spotify and with Google’s own YouTube Music.

Because the issue seems to be related to memory handling, it’s very likely we’ll see a software update fixing the issue in the near future. It’s possible the issue is actually the same problem causing photos not to save — and that it all comes down to issues with the Pixel 3 not handling its 4GB of memory well enough. While the fix wasn’t included in November’s patch for the Pixel 3, it might be coming in December’s.

Potential solution:

  • Unfortunately, the only real solution right now is to wait for a software update. To check for an update, head to SettingsSystemSystem Update, and make sure you have the latest version of Android.

Issue: Phone is locked to Verizon

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are Verizon-exclusive phones, basically meaning that Verizon is the only carrier in the U.S. with the right to sell the phones. Some owners, however, have reported that the Pixel 3 from Best Buy was also locked to the Verizon network, meaning users couldn’t buy the phone and activate it on another network. Once the phone was activated on Verizon, it was then unlocked — meaning you could only then use it on another network.

Thankfully, it seems as though Verizon has, at least temporarily, unlocked the Pixel 3 completely. The unlocking was sent to Pixel 3 phones through a software update — so you should be able to set up your phone without a SIM card, update it, then activate it on whatever network you choose.

Potential solution:

  • Set up your phone and then check for a software update. To check for an update, head to SettingsSystemSystem Update, and make sure you have the latest version of Android. You should then be able to activate it on the network of your choice. Keep in mind, this issue mostly affects Best Buy customers — if you purchased your phone from Verizon, expect it to be locked again to Verizon’s network.
  • If you haven’t yet bought the phone, buy it through the Google Store, which sells the phone completely unlocked.

We’ll update this article when we hear more about issues related to the Google Pixel 3 and how to fix them.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Fossil Sport smartwatch: Everything you need to know
Up Next

The best songs about money
fitbit charge 3 news
Wearables

Fitbit's latest update brings 'Quick Replies' feature to the Charge 3

Back in August, Fitbit confirmed its new wearable -- the Fitbit Charge 3. The new fitness tracker features a touchscreen OLED display, smartwatch capabilities, enhanced fitness features and more. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
iPhone XS review
Mobile

We tried all the latest and greatest smartphones to find the best of 2018

Smartphones are perhaps the most important and personal piece of tech on the planet. That’s why it’s important to pick the best phone for your individual needs. Here are the best smartphones you can buy.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Computing

The Pixel Slate is now available for pre-order with a release date of November 22

Google's Slate tablet debuted on October 9. Here's everything you need to know about the Pixel Slate, including important specs, the display, and key features.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Google Backup on Pixel 3
Mobile

Data disaster averted! How to back up your Android smartphone

You never know when your Android phone might meet its unexpected demise, which is why you should always back up your device in advance. Here's how to do so using Google, a cable and your PC, or third-party software.
Posted By Simon Hill
Google Maps
Mobile

Google Maps tests feature that will help drivers avoid crashes, speed traps

Google Maps is testing a feature that lets drivers report crashes and speed traps so the app can plan efficient routes for others in the area, or warn of upcoming hazards. Waze, which Google owns, already offers such a feature.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Cat S48c
Mobile

Rugged Cat phones look to crack U.S. market through new deal with Sprint

The biggest name in rugged smartphones is launching a new device in the U.S. with Sprint. The Cat S48c is a tough, but affordable phone that can handle drops, water, dust, and extreme temperatures.
Posted By Simon Hill
Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
Product Review

One look at the Mi 8 Pro, and you’ll wish every phone had a transparent back

Xiaomi has officially launched in the U.K., and its first major device launch is the Mi 8 Pro, a phone that looks quite a bit like the iPhone XS but with a very cool transparent back panel and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Huawei Mate 20 Lite review
Mobile

The best Huawei Mate 20 Lite cases to keep your budget phone intact

If you're looking for a budget phone, the Mate 20 Lite is among the best. But having to import is a pain, and you'll want to protect it. Keep it rocking with one of the best Huawei Mate 20 Lite cases.
Posted By Mark Jansen
xiaomi 8 pro mi lite uk news hand
Mobile

Xiaomi chooses Mi 8 Pro and Mi 8 Lite phones to spearhead British invasion

Xiaomi has launched its first official smartphones in the U.K., after steadily entering Europe over the past 12 months. The company has brought the Mi 8 Pro and the Mi 8 Lite, along with a selection of connected products.
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung galaxy watch 46mm lifestlye
Mobile

New Tidal app will bring a wave of music to your Samsung smartwatch

Tidal fans now have another way to enjoy their music collection. The Tidal app is coming to Samsung wearables, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch, Gear Sport, and more. Tidal will also be bringing its wearable app to other devices.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Files Go
Mobile

Google’s storage-management app gets face-lift, is now called ‘Files by Google’

Google has revamped its files management app with a new look and name. Now known as Files by Google, the app received the company's all-white material redesign -- offering the same functionality, but with a cleaner look.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
best iPad Pro keyboard cases BrydgePro Keyboard
Mobile

Here are the best iPad Pro keyboard cases to pick up with your new tablet

The iPad Pro range can double as laptops, but they do need proper keyboards to fill in effectively. Thankfully, there are loads to choose from and we've rounded up the best iPad Pro keyboard cases right here.
Posted By Mark Jansen
roxford hybrid smartwatch news fitness tracker band
Wearables

Wearable in Google patent will shake, bake, and shine to signal notifications

A new Google patent suggests that Google may be working on getting into the wearable game after all. The patent describes a wearable device that can vibrate, light up, and pulse when notifications arrive.
Posted By Christian de Looper
fossil sport smartwatch news work out
Mobile

Here's a look at what's inside Fossil's Pop-up Shop in New York

Fossil has released its first-ever smartwatch featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100. The Fossil Sport comes packed with a heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, NFC, and Google's latest version of Wear OS. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar