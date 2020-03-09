  1. Mobile

Clean your phones, ya filthy animals! Coronavirus can cling for days

By

The massive tech and music conference South by Southwest (SXSW) is canceled. Italy has locked down 16 million people. Supermarkets are gutted, and lines are finally forming outside men’s restrooms because, apparently, no man on this planet was ever taught that he has to wash his hands after using a toilet.

So now people are performatively humming happy birthday — twice — while they lather up, squirting hand sanitizer that they bought for $200 on eBay into their hands, getting themselves nice and disinfected, and then immediately picking up their filthy, bacteria-covered phones and going about their days.

Hey, did you know that there’s germs on your phones? Approximately 10 times more than on the average toilet seat? Fun facts!

So yes, while you’re stealing all the toilet paper from work and wiping down the armrests on your plane seat, you should be including your phone in your hygiene routine. Don’t worry: Apple has confirmed that you can, in fact, use disinfectant wipes to clean your iPhone — and what’s more, you probably should.

According to Dr. Shuhan He, an emergency doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital, coronavirus can, in fact, survive for between two hours and six days on surfaces like metal, glass or plastic. Glass averages about five days.

chart with relative times germs can survive on various surfaces
Chart showing how long COVID-19 can survive on various surfaces at 70ºF (21ºC)/Courtesy of Dr. Shuhan He

“There are actually pretty good studies about this,” the doctor wrote in an email to Digital Trends. “Obviously, it does always vary depending on the type of surface, the amount of virus, and the temperature.”

Higher temperatures will likely reduce the length the virus can survive, which might be why warm and humid countries have not seen much spread of the virus, he wrote.

The good news is, it’s fairly easy to kill the virus if you clean your beloved inanimate objects properly and regularly. “The studies all show that 62% to 71% ethanol, 0.5% hydrogen peroxide, or 0.1% sodium hypochlorite will clear the virus within 1 minute,” he wrote.

Overall, the advice was to be vigilant and smart, but don’t overdo it. Follow travel (or do-not-travel) advice, don’t shake hands, and be cautious around the elderly and infirm. “I think its sort of a losing game to try to clean everything around us while this pandemic is occurring, as it’s quite difficult to avoid every surface when you go out,” He said.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple boss tells global employees to work remotely amid coronavirus outbreak

apple earnings q4 2017 logo

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Tiny fire starters and an ‘eyes-free’ wristwatch

awesome tech you cant buy yet screenshot 2020 03 06 at 1 31 16 pm

Best air purifier deals for March 2020: Dyson, Honeywell, and more

best air purifier deals germ guardian ac5350b

The best microfiber cloths for smartphones and electronics

microfiber cloth feat image

The best Samsung Galaxy deals for March 2020

six months galaxy fold good news z flip closed screen on

Oppo Find X2 Pro hands-on review: A leather-clad stunner

Oppo Find X2 Pro

How to record calls on your iPhone

The best podcasts of 2020

The best tripods for 2020

The best Apple iPhone deals for March 2020

Can switching to an old, outdated smartphone cure your addiction?

how to set up voicemail on an iPhone

Oppo Find X2 launches with whopping 3K-resolution screen

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom review

How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing

how to download movies from netflix

New Google Assistant feature turns the internet into one giant audiobook

Apple offers free repairs for 3rd-gen iPad Air with blank screen issue