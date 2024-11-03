 Skip to main content
Discolored line on your new Kindle? You aren’t alone

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition on a table.
Amazon

The new Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition is the first full-color e-reader, and a lot of bookworms couldn’t wait to get their hands on it. Sadly, many people are reporting the display has a discolored yellow area at the bottom of the screen. The problem is so widespread that the Kindle Colorsoft dropped to an average review rating of 2.6 out of 5, although it does remain the bestselling eBook reader at the moment.

The cause of the discoloration isn’t clear. Some users report that it only happens when using the edge lighting feature on the Kindle, while others say it appeared after a software update (via The Verge). Either way, the yellowing is a problem, especially on a device that Amazon has marketed as being great for comics and graphic novel fans. It’s hard to enjoy the colorwork in a comic when it’s distorted.

Amazon hasn’t given an official statement on the issue, although one Reddit user did post a screenshot that seems to indicate the company is aware of the issue and is working on a fix. The user was told by an Amazon customer service representative that an update will rectify the problem and asked them to check back in 48 hours.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition in the hands of a person
Amazon

The response to the line has been mixed. Some users say it isn’t noticeable; in fact, a lot of people didn’t even realize their Kindle had the discolored section until someone else pointed it out. Others say the problem is too much of a distraction and detracts from the overall experience.

Hopefully Amazon will release a fix soon. If the problem is software based, it should be easy to correct. If it’s hardware-based, though, it could be a lot harder to solve. If you’re experiencing this issue, reach out to Amazon support. The more people that report this problem, the less time it will take to be repaired.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
