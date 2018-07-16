This high-end Android smartphone only costs $250 for Amazon Prime Day

Share

The Essential Phone, from the creator of Android, is getting an insanely good discount thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day.

The phone initially cost $700 when it was announced late last year, but the price quickly dropped to $500. Now, you only have to shell out $250 to own one — but the deal ends when Prime Day ends on Tuesday, July 17.

#PrimeDay Alert: Amazon is offering Essential Phone at the unbeatable price of $250! Help spread the good word by RT'ing this and you'll be entered to win 1 of 2 sold-out Ocean Depths Essential Phones. Rules: https://t.co/2Y7nmREQcB pic.twitter.com/dCN65clRjN — Essential (@essential) July 16, 2018

The Essential Phone is powered by last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Those are flagship specifications from last year that rival a Galaxy S8, but that is plenty powerful for most people. There is a 3,040mAh battery, which should last about a full day, and the back of the phone has a modular system that lets you add mods like a 360-degree camera. The Essential Phone works with all major U.S. networks including AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

The phone is made of ceramic and titanium, and we thought it was one of the best-looking phones of 2017. In our Essential Phone review, we liked every aspect of the phone except for its camera. The dual-lens system was simply not good enough for the $700 price tag. Essential has since published updates to the phone that have improved the camera, and for $250, it’s entirely a steal.

Because the software is pure stock Android 8.1 Oreo, you also will be able to get the next version of Android P quickly, along with timely security updates. The display was among the first to ever include a notch — before the iPhone X — and it’s crisp with a 2,560 × 1,312-pixel resolution.

The only concern we have is with a recent report claiming Essential may be looking to sell itself, or that work on the Essential Phone 2 has been canceled, with a new strategy focusing on smart home products. Regardless, while the future of Essential is unclear, the Prime Day price for this phone is one of the best deals we have seen yet. If you want a new phone, you should snag it from Amazon now.