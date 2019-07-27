Mobile

Facebook will move Instant Games to main app, further simplifying Messenger

Aaron Mamiit
By

Facebook will be moving Instant Games into the social network’s main app, a change that will further simplify Messenger.

Facebook launched Instant Games on Messenger in 2016, with titles such as Pac-ManSpace Invaders, and Words With Friends Frenzy. The platform is popular with casual gamers due to its social nature, as they can play with their friends or with other people.

The Facebook Gaming tab, which was launched in March, will be the new home of Instant Games, according to an official blog post by Facebook’s Global Director of Games Partnerships, Leo Olebe.

The migration of Instant Games play sessions from Messenger to the Facebook Gaming tab will occur in several stages, according to Olebe. This summer, the platform will no longer be accessible in the new version of Messenger for iOS devices. Players will be able to access games through thread updates and chatbots in Messenger, but the gameplay will launch on the main Facebook app.

“For both players and developers, the Facebook Gaming tab will become the primary home for Instant Games within the Facebook family of apps,” Olebe wrote, with the promise that Facebook will look to limit disruptions while the migration is ongoing.

Olebe also said that Facebook will implement a new application process for developers, as well as resume reviews for new games on the platform, to further invest in the growth of Instant Games. It also maintained its commitment to keeping the platform fun and safe for players, and valuable for developers.

The migration of the Instant Games platform to the main Facebook app helps push forward the goal of making Messenger “faster, lighter and simpler,” as Olebe said.

Facebook unveiled Messenger 4 late last year, which was a redesign that simplified the user interface and introduced new customization options. The five shortcut buttons at the bottom of the app were reduced to three, namely Chat, People, and Discover. Instant Games is under the Discover button, but it will now be moving out.

“We’re looking forward to the future of playing games instantly on Facebook, and hope you are too,” Olebe wrote to end the blog post.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
Visible R2
Mobile

A decent smartphone for $100? Visible's R2 proves it's not impossible

Visible is one of the most interesting new carriers to pop up over the past few years, but the company doesn't just want to offer up phone service. It also wants to sell affordable phones like the Visible R2.
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung galaxy s9 plus review maps
Deals

Score a factory-unlocked Galaxy S9 Plus for only $540 on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus may not be the latest Samsung smartphone, but its specs and features are solid enough to provide a fun and convenient mobile experience. Get the unlocked (64GB) version today on Amazon for only $542.
Posted By Erica Katherina
tmobile smart fit t mobile headquarters hq sign image poster logo brand
Mobile

It’s official: Justice Department approves merger between Sprint and T-Mobile

The Department of Justice has officially approved the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, marking a significant step forward in the proposed $26 billion deal. The companies may still have a number of hurdles to jump before the merger goes…
Posted By Christian de Looper
t mobile sprint merger feature
Mobile

The T-Mobile/Sprint merger has been approved by the U.S. Department of Justice

T-Mobile and Sprint are getting closer to merging. After a few failed attempts, the two companies announced their merger at the start of 2018. The new T-Mobile could be better positioned to take on the likes of Verizon and AT&T.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best parental control apps
Mobile

These parental control apps will help keep your kids' device habits in check

Looking for extra security and monitoring on mobile devices? Take a look at the best parental control apps for limiting time and keeping watch on your child's phone usage and behavior. We have the top options for Android and iOS here.
Posted By Simon Hill
Android Safe Mode
Mobile

Here's how (and why) to use safe mode with an Android phone

When you have an issue with your phone, safe mode can help you determine whether a third-party app is to blame. If you’re wondering how to access it, or how to turn the feature off in Android, then you have come to the right place.
Posted By Simon Hill
apple watch tips tricks siri
Mobile

A Human Might Be Listening To Your Siri Requests

Apple contractors routinely hear things like confidential medical information, couples having sex, and drug deals as part of their work related to quality control for the company’s virtual assistant Siri, The Guardian reports.
Posted By Emily Price
note 9 using camera
Mobile

You can reserve your very own Samsung Galaxy Note 10 smartphone right now

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range isn't exactly old, but Samsung is already working on the next big release. Details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are making their way online, and we've gathered them all for you.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
Best wireless chargers
Mobile

Declutter your life with our favorite wireless chargers for Android and iPhones

We checked out the best wireless phone chargers to make tangles and uncooperative ports a thing of the past. Whether you have an iPhone or Android, find out which wireless charging pads are worth buying, and how their features compare.
Posted By Simon Hill
best smartwatch deals for prime day 2019 1234
Deals

The best smartwatch deals we saw for Prime Day 2019, and what to expect for 2020

Another Prime Day has come and gone, and the smartwatch deals spanned a nice range of different models. Here's what we saw for Prime Day this year — and what sort of smartwatch deals we can expect to see for Prime Day 2020.
Posted By Christian de Looper
apple card
Mobile

The Apple Card will reportedly launch in the first two weeks of August

Apple is getting into the credit card business. Apple Card is a credit card you can sign up for directly on your iPhone, and it doesn't have fees. There's a lower interest rate and you can even get Daily Cash from all purchases.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
iphone-xr
Mobile

Apple wants to have its own 5G modem ready by 2021, report says

Apple only just purchased Intel's 5G modem business, but it looks like the company already has a target date in mind to launch its own 5G modem. According to a new report, Apple wants to have its own 5G modems ready by 2021.
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung galaxy watch active
Wearables

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 was just leaked by the FCC

The Galaxy Watch Active could be superseded soon, if rumors are accurate. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is being rumored for release in the near future, despite the first model arriving earlier this year.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Christian de Looper
5g in monaco with huawei interview testing ab feat
Mobile

Exclusive: How the Monaco Grand Prix inspired the country to win the 5G race

The Monaco F1 Grand Prix inspired Monaco to become the world's first country to have complete 5G coverage, which it achieved in a very short time with partner Huawei. Digital Trends has tried it out.
Posted By Andy Boxall