Facebook Gaming is shutting down its app in October

It looks like the Facebook Gaming app will shut down on October 22 for both iOS and Android. However, users can still download their gaming app search data while it is still functional.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you’ve done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since this app first launched. This was truly a community-led effort to bring new gaming features to Facebook,” said the Facebook Gaming Team in a statement.

“Despite this news, our mission to connect players, fans, and creators with the games they love hasn’t changed, and you’ll still be able to find your games, streamers, and groups when you visit Gaming in the Facebook app.”

While the app is being shut down, Facebook’s game streaming services will still be online. Streamer Gothalion posted the notification he received about the shutdown, which is notable considering he spent the last 24 months on the platform in an exclusivity deal. He returned to streaming on Twitch last month.

In 2020, Microsoft announced that it would be shutting down its own live streaming service, Mixer, and transitioned all of its content creators and users to Facebook Gaming.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has has a rough go of it lately. It recently announced that it would increase the price of the Quest 2 VR headset. The company has also dedicated resources to building out the Metaverse, but when CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed his digital avatar in Horizon Worlds a few weeks ago, the internet didn’t take took kindly to it.

Editors' Recommendations