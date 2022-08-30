 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Facebook Gaming is shutting down its app in October

George Yang
By

It looks like the Facebook Gaming app will shut down on October 22 for both iOS and Android. However, users can still download their gaming app search data while it is still functional.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you’ve done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since this app first launched. This was truly a community-led effort to bring new gaming features to Facebook,” said the Facebook Gaming Team in a statement.

“Despite this news, our mission to connect players, fans, and creators with the games they love hasn’t changed, and you’ll still be able to find your games, streamers, and groups when you visit Gaming in the Facebook app.”

😬 pic.twitter.com/P6mDEFRheo

&mdash; Gothalion (@Gothalion) August 29, 2022

While the app is being shut down, Facebook’s game streaming services will still be online. Streamer Gothalion posted the notification he received about the shutdown, which is notable considering he spent the last 24 months on the platform in an exclusivity deal. He returned to streaming on Twitch last month.

In 2020, Microsoft announced that it would be shutting down its own live streaming service, Mixer, and transitioned all of its content creators and users to Facebook Gaming.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has has a rough go of it lately. It recently announced that it would increase the price of the Quest 2 VR headset. The company has also dedicated resources to building out the Metaverse, but when CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed his digital avatar in Horizon Worlds a few weeks ago, the internet didn’t take took kindly to it.

Editors' Recommendations

LG’s new OLED gaming monitor packs a 240Hz refresh rate

The LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor will be showcased at IFA 2022 in September.

The Devil in Me might be the scariest Dark Pictures game yet

The Devil in Me cover

Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Dead Island 2 supports experimental Amazon Alexa voice controls

A screamer yells on a beach in Dead Island 2.

‘Wordle’ today, August 26: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#433)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The Walking Dead’s latest VR chapter proves I would die in a zombie apocalypse

The player chainsaws a zombie in The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution.

Narrative RPG Pentiment is the Xbox exclusive to watch this fall

Andreas paints in Pentiment.

Sifu’s summer update is part of a push to give players more options

sifu fall update preview interview gameplay modifiers h5kitchen

Embracer fully acquires former Square Enix western studios

the-best-stealth-games-of-all-time

Rumors of Amazon acquiring Electronic Arts cause confusion

Battlefield 2042 art

Moonbreaker aims to be a strategy game that ‘lasts a generation’

A miniature model in Moonbreaker.

The Last Of Us Part I haptic dialogue feedback enhances accessibility

Ellie looking concerned.

How to read and beat coverages in Madden 23

Joe Burrow looks out at the defense in Madden 23.