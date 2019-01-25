Digital Trends
Mobile

Facebook wants to merge messaging in Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram

Christian de Looper
By
facebook rolling out messenger unsend feature and heres how to use it
Facebook

Facebook could be looking to merge some of its biggest and most-used services, according to a new report from The New York Times.

According to the report, Mark Zuckerberg is asserting his control over the company’s different divisions and is set on merging the company’s major messaging services. The plan seems to be to allow Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram users to chat with each other, regardless of the platform they’re using.

Importantly enough, the report notes that Zuckerberg has also ordered apps to adopt end-to-end encryption, marking a big step forward in security for apps like Messenger and Instagram. WhatsApp already had end-to-end encryption. Encryption essentially means that only the participants in the conversation will be able to see what’s being said — while unencrypted messages could potentially be intercepted.

The move would be a significant change for all three of the services. While Facebook and Instagram have seen some integration, WhatsApp has largely been developed separately from Facebook’s other core services ever since Facebook acquired it for $19 billion in 2014.

Facebook appeared to confirm the report in a statement to The New York Times. The company said that it wants to “build the best messaging experiences we can; and people want messaging to be fast, simple, reliable and private. We’re working on making more of our messaging products end-to-end encrypted and considering ways to make it easier to reach friends and family across networks.”

The plan to integrate the different services apparently isn’t going over as well as Zuckerberg may have liked. WhatsApp employees are reportedly particularly frustrated by the plans, largely because of concerns over privacy — and Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger left the company last fall. Anonymity is a big part of WhatsApp and Instagram, whereas on Facebook you must sign up with your real name. Considering that, it’s currently unclear exactly how Facebook will approach the integration of the three services.

So when will we expect to be able to message across services? The New York Times mentions that a planned launch is set for 2020 — though of course whether that ends up happening remains to be seen.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

HMD's Nokia phones arrive on Verizon and Cricket, without Google's Android One
Up Next

'Anthem' demo servers are already full and players aren't happy
Netgear Arlo Pro 2 review
Product Review

It's not cheap, but the Arlo Pro II is the best home security cam we've tested

It may not be cheap, but the Arlo Pro 2 doesn’t cut any corners. With powerful customization tools, a weatherproof design, and excellent cloud storage plans, it is the most versatile smart home camera we have tested yet.
Posted By Daven Mathies
headphone buying guide earbuds apple airpods
Home Theater

Apple's new AirPods could arrive within months, pack health sensor tech

Apple's plans to release new AirPods could happen in the first half of 2019. A wireless charging case, health sensors, water resistance, and better Siri integration are some of the improvements rumored to be part of the new package.
Posted By Parker Hall, Ryan Waniata
spotify car speaker player
Home Theater

Report: Spotify preparing to launch $100 in-car streaming device

According to a report, people familiar with Spotify's plans say the company is readying a dedicated in-car music streamer that will cost $100. It will work with any Bluetooth-enabled audio system and can be controlled by voice.
Posted By Simon Cohen
best messaging apps allo
Mobile

Text up a storm with the best messaging apps for iOS and Android

These days, most people tend to favor digital messages over phone calls. We have the best messaging apps that allow you to share photos and documents, send text messages, and more with end-to-end encryption.
Posted By Simon Hill
iphone xs
Mobile

Apple patent highlights iPhone with a glass front that curves around the sides

Samsung may have pioneered the way when it comes to edge-style curved glass, but it looks like Apple could be working on something similar. The company filed a patent for a device with a glass front that curves around the edge of the phone.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Apple patent shows contact info could be displayed on the iOS Home screen

Apple filed a patent for a new way to show information on the iOS Home screen. The patent details being able to add a link to a contact card from the Home screen, allowing users to quickly and easily open up a contact's information.
Posted By Christian de Looper
North Focals Review
Wearables

Focals succeed where Google Glass fumbled, but do we really need smartglasses?

It’s been seven years since Google took the wraps off Google Glass. Now, we’re finally getting a modern-day equivalent we want to wear. North’s Focals combine subtle style with an intuitive interface to craft smartglasses you’ll…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Facebook
Social Media

Facebook is shutting down its Moments photo app because nobody knew it existed

Facebook Moments will soon join the list of Facebook's failed apps. The app, which was designed for a more private photo sharing using facial recognition, will be shutting down on February 25.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Apple iPhone X Review
Mobile

iPhone X vs. iPhone 8 vs. iPhone 8 Plus: What are the differences?

Apple's iPhone X marked a real change of direction and a new design, but it wasn't alone when it came out in 2017. Read our iPhone X vs. iPhone 8 vs. iPhone 8 Plus guide to find out how the three compare and what the differences are.
Posted By Simon Hill
5g 5gtopicsheader1a
Mobile

5G: Why everything is about to change

Sure, you've heard the term, but what's it mean? What is 5G, anyway? The fifth generation of wireless networks, or 5G, has been nearly a decade in the making, and it’s finally becoming a reality. Promising dramatically faster speeds…
Posted By Hanif Jackson
#womenboycotttwitter
Social Media

Twitter testing ‘original tweeter’ label so you know who started a thread

Twitter is testing an "original tweeter" label to make it easier for users to identify who started a thread. The idea is to help clear up any confusion about who began a conversation, and to reduce the impact of imitators.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
iphone xr camera
Apple

Apple has just added a cash incentive to its ‘Shot on iPhone’ contest

Following complaints that Apple's "Shot on iPhone" contest appeared to offer no financial reward for the winning photographers, the company has reworded its terms and conditions to indicate that it will offer compensation.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Alcatel Onyx
Mobile

The Alcatel Onyx smartphone has a dual-sensor camera and costs just $120

Alcatel has a history of delivering good smartphones at a reasonable price, and the company is at it again. The new Alcatel Onyx boasts features like a 1.5Ghz processor, 2GB of RAM, a dual-sensor camera, and more.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Honor View 20 review
Mobile

Honor View 20 vs. OnePlus 6T: Hole punches versus notches

The Honor View 20 is Honor's latest stab into the midrange market, and it's a great phone with a lot to offer. But is it good enough to beat the king of the midrange, the OnePlus 6T? We took a look to find out.
Posted By Mark Jansen