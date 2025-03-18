 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Fitbit’s newest feature could help you sleep better and longer

By
Fitbit Inspire
Fitbit

The CDC reports that roughly one in three people struggle to get the proper amount of rest, but Fitbit’s latest feature could provide a solution. The Personalized Sleep Schedule is part of Fitbit Labs, and it will “survey your energy levels multiple times daily to analyze your responses and provide an evening sleep schedule.”

In other words, the feature will determine your overall sleep debt and what you need to recover, and will then suggest a wake-up and bedtime centered on that data. Fitbit says the calculation comes from “your last night of sleep data and your survey responses throughout the day,” so you will need to take the time to complete the surveys to maximize its effectiveness.

Recommended Videos

Compared to other smartwatch features, the Personalized Sleep Schedule feels somewhat high maintenance. The morning check-in is a two-minute survey, and you have to answer it before 10 AM in your timezone. The daytime surveys are short responses about your current energy levels. And the evening/bedtime check-in is another two-minute survey.

Someone wearing a Fitbit Charge 6.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

In total, that’s roughly five minutes a day, but it equals quite a few interruptions if you’re trying to stick to your answers. The timing requirements are also inconvenient; if you don’t answer the evening survey by 11 PM each night, you won’t receive a Personalized Sleep Schedule.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Fitbit also warns the feature uses generative AI. While generally accurate, the answers might not always be correct. That said, the feature should grow more accurate over time as it “learns” your habits and behaviors.

Despite the absolute need for sleep, medical science still lacks a firm understanding of the biomechanics behind it. As such, most sleep trackers are left wanting. Each tracker is slightly different in how it determines results, but Fitbit is taking a step in the right direction by looking at things throughout the day instead of just the quality of the previous nights’ sleep.

If you’re interested, you can sign up for Fitbit Labs through the Fitbit on Android app. For now, this feature is limited only to users in the United States, and anyone participating in the Personalized Sleep Schedule Lab must be over 18 years old.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
The Google app on your Android phone is getting a helpful new feature
Google app on Android beta showing Notifications.

The Google app for Android phones is getting a helpful new feature to make search even better. The latest beta has a dedicated "Notifications" feed in its bottom bar. The feature was first introduced on the mobile version of Google for Android earlier this year. The app feature was first noticed by 9to5Google.

The app now includes a Notifications option at the bottom, next to Discover, Search, and Saved items. The Notifications section displays a continuous list of alerts from Google Search, weather conditions, flight information, sports scores, movies and TV shows, and more. The notifications are grouped under “Today” and “Earlier." This feature should prove handy if you miss a notification from the Google app, as it provides a more focused view than Android's system-level history.

Read more
These are the best Android 15 features you need to know about
Android 15 logo on a Google Pixel 8.

Android 15 has entered its latter leg of testing among developers, and in the coming months, a beta build will finally be released for the masses. So far, across the two Developer Preview builds that Google has released, we’ve encountered a handful of new features that will make life easier for smartphone users in meaningful ways.

Among them is a notification cooldown system that shields you from a barrage of audio alerts from your apps. Google has already detailed the changelog to a healthy extent, but not all new tricks have been implemented yet. But there’s still enough to unpack in Android 15, and some of those notable additions are detailed below:
Partial screen sharing

Read more
Android 15 has two hidden features you’re going to love
The Android 15 logo on a smartphone.

Android 15 is this year's big Android update, and based on what we've seen so far, it's going to be pretty tame. Just like Android 14, Android 15 isn't trying to overhaul or reimagine Android. Instead, it's all about fine-tuning things.

However, that doesn't mean there's nothing cool going on. I've been playing with the Android 15 developer preview for a little while now, and in doing so, I've stumbled across two underrated features that I think a lot of people are going to love.
Notification cooldown is a lifesaver

Read more