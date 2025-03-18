Fitbit’s newest feature could help you sleep better and longer

The CDC reports that roughly one in three people struggle to get the proper amount of rest, but Fitbit’s latest feature could provide a solution. The Personalized Sleep Schedule is part of Fitbit Labs, and it will “survey your energy levels multiple times daily to analyze your responses and provide an evening sleep schedule.”

In other words, the feature will determine your overall sleep debt and what you need to recover, and will then suggest a wake-up and bedtime centered on that data. Fitbit says the calculation comes from “your last night of sleep data and your survey responses throughout the day,” so you will need to take the time to complete the surveys to maximize its effectiveness.

Recommended Videos

Compared to other smartwatch features, the Personalized Sleep Schedule feels somewhat high maintenance. The morning check-in is a two-minute survey, and you have to answer it before 10 AM in your timezone. The daytime surveys are short responses about your current energy levels. And the evening/bedtime check-in is another two-minute survey.

In total, that’s roughly five minutes a day, but it equals quite a few interruptions if you’re trying to stick to your answers. The timing requirements are also inconvenient; if you don’t answer the evening survey by 11 PM each night, you won’t receive a Personalized Sleep Schedule.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Fitbit also warns the feature uses generative AI. While generally accurate, the answers might not always be correct. That said, the feature should grow more accurate over time as it “learns” your habits and behaviors.

Despite the absolute need for sleep, medical science still lacks a firm understanding of the biomechanics behind it. As such, most sleep trackers are left wanting. Each tracker is slightly different in how it determines results, but Fitbit is taking a step in the right direction by looking at things throughout the day instead of just the quality of the previous nights’ sleep.

If you’re interested, you can sign up for Fitbit Labs through the Fitbit on Android app. For now, this feature is limited only to users in the United States, and anyone participating in the Personalized Sleep Schedule Lab must be over 18 years old.