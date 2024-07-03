Forget about Samsung Unpacked. Official Galaxy Z Flip 6 images are here

Samsung is set to officially introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 6 on Wednesday, July 11. But today, Evan Blass leaked Samsung’s official marketing images for the highly anticipated phone on X. Two critical points come to mind when looking at these images: First, they don’t reveal anything new that hasn’t already been gleaned from the ever-growing list of rumors and leaks. Second, wow, this phone looks fantastic.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to have a design similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It is anticipated to feature a 6.7-inch main screen and a 3.4-inch cover display. A rumor suggests that Samsung may increase the cover display to 3.9 inches, but this is not confirmed based on the leaked images.

The leaked images reveal that the phone is expected to be available in Light Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, Crafted Black, Peach, and White colors.

Internally, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, similar to the previously released Galaxy S24 lineup. A more affordable model could also be released with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the same chip in the current Z Flip.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be announced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris next week. The company is also expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Watch 7, and the all-new Galaxy Ring at that time. All products should be available to ship soon after.

Though the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will cost less than the new Z Fold, it will still be expensive. An earlier leak said Samsung is raising prices, with the least expensive model setting you back at least $1,400. Prices have not been confirmed, however.