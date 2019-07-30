Share

We’re just over a week away from the reveal of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 — because honestly, what else could that teaser trailer be for? — and like always, the dam has broken and the steady trickle of leaks has become a flood. But we’re not the type to drown in information, and neither are you. Some more information about the Note 10 has emerged, and they throw some more light on what we can expect on August 7, from upgraded water-resistance to some amazing carriers, and apparent confirmation of 5G support.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G

With 5G networks springing up across the country, 5G support in phones is always going to be one of the biggest questions around. Rumors about 5G support were some of the first Note 10 whispers we heard, and though the leaks trailed off, we had strong hopes for a 5G-enabled Note 10. Now, premium leakster Evan Blass has shared more details about a 5G Note 10 with a short video clip on Twitter.

While we can’t post the video due to Blass’ Twitter account being private, we can post the above screencaps. This, along with an image Blass posted last week, means the veteran leaker is nailing his colors to the mast pretty hard, and is strongly backing a Note 10 Plus 5G model. Like the Galaxy S10 5G, it’s likely this model will be separate from the standard Note 10 Plus, and will cost more.

More images, increased water-resistance, and specs

We’ve also seen some more leaks surrounding the design, durability, and internal specs for the Note 10 range. First is a series of images from Ice Universe, which claims to show the Note 10 Plus.

Note10+ only leaked photo is in good agreement with the rendered image. This year, there are fewer leaks of photos and videos, which shows that Samsung has kept a lot of secrecy. pic.twitter.com/wvKsn4GQvC — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 29, 2019

These images, which seem to show a Note 10 Plus in the process of being set up, confirm the long-standing rumors the Note 10 range will embrace a centrally placed punch-hole display and enormously reduced bezels. The Note’s boxy silhouette remains. But it’s not just the look we’ve been enjoying, it’s some of the external and internal specs too. Ishan Agarwal shared this image of the Note 10 Plus, with further details.

All Samsung Galaxy Note10 Series phones will have the Super Fast Wireless & Wired Charging. Also, it will have a new IP69 Water Resistant Rating. The main 12MP will have f/1.5 as the lowest aperture. The display of Non-Plus is indeed FHD+ and not QuadHD (????)! #GalaxyNote10 pic.twitter.com/YcYRPGvZkG — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 29, 2019

What’s better than IP68 water-resistance? IP69, of course. In reality, it’s a fairly minor update and simply means it’s proof against high-pressure water jets from close-range — and really, you shouldn’t be subjecting your phone to those anyway. It also confirms a lower aperture of f/1.5 for the Note 10’s main camera lens — though the rumored triple-variable aperture is unmentioned — and also, sadly, claims the standard Note 10 will only support an FHD+ resolution.

Amazing carrier deals leaked

Finally, carrier deals for the Galaxy Note 10 have started leaking. The Note 10 range is set to be one of the biggest launches of this year, so it’s unsurprising U.S. carriers will be offering some extremely strong deals. Once again, Evan Blass has the goods, sharing with some early adverts.

The adverts are “FPO” (for proof only), so they won’t be using official photography of the phone just yet. However, this seems to be the format many of the carriers will be going for, offering buy-one-get-one-free deals on “DaVinci” — the development code name for the Note 10. The “DaVinci D1” noted in the Verizon image likely refers to the standard Note 10, rather than the Note 10 Plus.