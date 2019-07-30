Mobile

Note 10 Plus leaks show 5G, amazing carrier deals, and more specs details

Mark Jansen
By

We’re just over a week away from the reveal of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 — because honestly, what else could that teaser trailer be for? — and like always, the dam has broken and the steady trickle of leaks has become a flood. But we’re not the type to drown in information, and neither are you. Some more information about the Note 10 has emerged, and they throw some more light on what we can expect on August 7, from upgraded water-resistance to some amazing carriers, and apparent confirmation of 5G support.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G

With 5G networks springing up across the country, 5G support in phones is always going to be one of the biggest questions around. Rumors about 5G support were some of the first Note 10 whispers we heard, and though the leaks trailed off, we had strong hopes for a 5G-enabled Note 10. Now, premium leakster Evan Blass has shared more details about a 5G Note 10 with a short video clip on Twitter.

While we can’t post the video due to Blass’ Twitter account being private, we can post the above screencaps. This, along with an image Blass posted last week, means the veteran leaker is nailing his colors to the mast pretty hard, and is strongly backing a Note 10 Plus 5G model. Like the Galaxy S10 5G, it’s likely this model will be separate from the standard Note 10 Plus, and will cost more.

More images, increased water-resistance, and specs

We’ve also seen some more leaks surrounding the design, durability, and internal specs for the Note 10 range. First is a series of images from Ice Universe, which claims to show the Note 10 Plus.

These images, which seem to show a Note 10 Plus in the process of being set up, confirm the long-standing rumors the Note 10 range will embrace a centrally placed punch-hole display and enormously reduced bezels. The Note’s boxy silhouette remains. But it’s not just the look we’ve been enjoying, it’s some of the external and internal specs too. Ishan Agarwal shared this image of the Note 10 Plus, with further details.

What’s better than IP68 water-resistance? IP69, of course. In reality, it’s a fairly minor update and simply means it’s proof against high-pressure water jets from close-range — and really, you shouldn’t be subjecting your phone to those anyway. It also confirms a lower aperture of f/1.5 for the Note 10’s main camera lens — though the rumored triple-variable aperture is unmentioned — and also, sadly, claims the standard Note 10 will only support an FHD+ resolution.

Amazing carrier deals leaked

galaxy note 10 5g design and offer leaks evan blass carrier deals

Finally, carrier deals for the Galaxy Note 10 have started leaking. The Note 10 range is set to be one of the biggest launches of this year, so it’s unsurprising U.S. carriers will be offering some extremely strong deals. Once again, Evan Blass has the goods, sharing with some early adverts.

The adverts are “FPO” (for proof only), so they won’t be using official photography of the phone just yet. However, this seems to be the format many of the carriers will be going for, offering buy-one-get-one-free deals on “DaVinci” — the development code name for the Note 10. The “DaVinci D1” noted in the Verizon image likely refers to the standard Note 10, rather than the Note 10 Plus.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

LG G6: Our First Take
how accurate are fitness trackers amazon tech deals garmin v vosmart hr activity tracker
Wearables

How accurate are fitness trackers and does it matter? We asked an expert

You can get all kinds of different fitness wearables nowadays, from full blown smartwatches to simple fitness trackers, but just how accurate are they? We dug into the research and asked an expert to find out.
Posted By Simon Hill
iphone-xr
Apple

All three new 2020 iPhones rumored to offer 5G connectivity

Apple is rumored to be launching three new iPhones in 2020, and now supply chain analysts Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities says that all three of those new smartphones will come with 5G connectivity.
Posted By Emily Price
oppo waterfall screen news corner
Mobile

Oppo’s striking waterfall screen cascades over the side of the phone

Oppo has shown off a new type of smartphone screen design it's calling the waterfall screen. It cascades over the side of the screen with an 88-degree curve, for an almost 100% screen-to-body ratio.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Macbook Dead Pixels
Computing

A dead pixel doesn't mean a dead display. Here's how to repair it

Dead pixel got you down? We don't blame you. Check out our guide on how to fix a dead pixel and save yourself that costly screen replacement or an unwanted trip to your local repair shop.
Posted By Jon Martindale
casio g shock mudmaster gg b100 news
Wearables

New G-Shock Mudmaster gets added carbon strength, step tracking, and Bluetooth

Casio will launch the latest Mudmaster GG-B100 watch on August 1, the second model to use its new Carbon Core Guard structural technology. The Mudmaster now also comes with step tracking and Bluetooth.
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung galaxy fold
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Fold vs. Galaxy S10 Plus: Will the Plus bend to the Fold?

The Samsung Galaxy Fold finally arrives in September, but is the futuristic folding phone now ready to rule? We compared the Samsung Galaxy Fold with the plus-sized Galaxy S10 Plus to find out. Find out which Samsung smartphone is best.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Xiaomi Mi 9T
Mobile

Xiaomi Mi 9T impressions: Dazzling color and amazing value

The Xiaomi Mi 9T's stunning color scheme, with flashes of light dancing across the back of the phone, instantly catches your eye, but it can't quite outshine its astonishing value.
Posted By Andy Boxall
adobe stock editorial aesthestic search powerpoint a visitor to the sydney botanical garden s inaugural contribution vivid li
Photography

Snap, print, and go: The 8 best portable photo printers

Printing your favorite smartphone pictures on the go is easier than ever with a portable photo printer. From tiny Zink printers to devices that "print" on film, here are some of the best portable photo printers.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
5 features i want to see in the google pixel 4
Mobile

The Pixel 4’s coolest new feature means you don’t have to touch it

Google has tweeted a new teaser for the Google Pixel 4 showing facial recognition and gesture controls that will allow users to control certain aspects of the device without ever touching it. The tech is based on Google's Project Soli.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Google Pixel 4
Mobile

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL: Everything we know

Rumors abound about the Google Pixel 4, Google's next Pixel phone following the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. Google teased an image of the back of the phone. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Andy Boxall
iPad Pro (2018) review
Mobile

Type away on the best iPad keyboard cases, from the Mini to the Pro

Whether you're looking to replace your laptop with a tablet or merely want to increase your typing speed, a physical iPad keyboard is the perfect companion to the iPad. Check out our top picks for every available iPad model.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Samsung Galaxy S10
Deals

Amazon gives the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone a massive $207 price cut

If you’re looking to buy a premium phone, Amazon currently has a massive $207 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB, Prism Black), selling it for a stunning $693 from its original price of $900.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
TikTok
Mobile

Report: ByteDance is developing a TikTok-branded smartphone

ByteDance, the parent company of music-based social media network TikTok, is developing its own smartphone. Details are still scarce, but it's likely that the device will put an emphasis on the TikTok social media network.
Posted By Christian de Looper
t mobile sprint merger feature
Mobile

What does Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger mean for you? We asked the experts

T-Mobile's $26-billion merger with Sprint will bring consumers 5G quicker in more places, particularly rural America, according to proponents. Detractors worry one less carrier means higher prices and less choice. What should you expect?
Posted By Corey Gaskin