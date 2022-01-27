Garmin Forerunner 955 smartwatch accidentally leaks

Garmin has several products in store for its customers this year. Recently, it was revealed via a tipster that the Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series will be released next month. Now, the latest leak confirms that the Garmin Forerunner 955 smartwatch will be ready for official listing sooner than expected.



The Forerunner 955 will most likely be the successor to the Forerunner 945. A notable tech website — NoteBookCheck — revealed via a screenshot that the Forerunner 955 was accidentally listed on Garmin’s Australia website. This was also confirmed by discussions that took place on the Garmin subreddit, as well as on Garmin forums. However, the listing was later deleted by the company.

Although the features have not yet been revealed, it seems like the product will have aO2 Max tracking, just as the upcoming Instinct 2 and 2S series, along with plenty of regular features such as heart rate and SpO2 assessment. The Forerunner 955, which will likely offer GPS and LTE connectivity, will be bundled with other accessories.

The Forerunner 945 was one of the top-rated smartwatches of 2019. The watch, which was equipped with a thermometer as well as a compass, had a variety of features such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring and a pulse oximeter used for altitude acclimation for high-elevation training. It was also extremely efficient for stress and sleep tracking, with advanced sleep analysis. It was an upgrade over the really good Forerunner 935 , and we expect the upcoming version to similarly eclipse the 945 version of the smartwatch series.

The Forerunner 935 was launched on March 29, 2017, at approximately the same time as the Garmin Fenix 5. Meanwhile, the Forerunner 945 was launched on April 30, 2019, whereas the Fenix 6 was launched in August 2019. Given that the Fenix 7 series was unveiled in January 2022, we expect the Forerunner 955 to land in users’ hands by May 2022 at the latest, barring any delays due to COVID.

