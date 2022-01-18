  1. News

Garmin unveils touchscreen Fenix 7, AMOLED Epix smartwatches

Kelly Hodgkins
By

Garmin today unveiled new versions of its flagship Fenix series and its outdoorsy Epix fitness smartwatches. The Fenix 7 series maintains its prime position as Garmin’s do-it-all outdoor watch, while the Epix takes the best of the Fenix and packages it into a smaller, more affordable package. Both watches will go all the way to the borderlands and back without missing a beat.

Garmin Fenix 7 Series brings touchscreen controls

Garmin Fenix with touchscreen and solar charging.

The new Garmin Fenix 7 Series keeps the bigger-is-better style we know and love. It has a large display suitable for its topo maps and chunky buttons. New to the watch is the much-requested touchscreen interface. Instead of using only buttons, the Fenix 7 lets you scroll through menus, zoom on maps, and more using touch controls. Garmin also added a new real-time stamina metric that measures exertion throughout a bike or runs and a race predictor that estimates how you will perform based on your training and overall fitness. Other features include an integrated LED flashlight that users can change with a double-tap of the screen and improved solar charging that ensures the watch will last as long as you do.

Garmin makes Epix improvements to an aging watch

Lineup of all the new Garmin Epix fitness smartwatch.

Garmin’s original Epix smartwatch was one of the first Garmin watches to ship with built-in maps. It was a bulky watch with an awkward square design. Rather than abandon this formerly cutting-edge device, Garmin has updated it for 2022. The first thing you’ll notice about the Epix is the 1.3-inch AMOLED display that makes it easy to read your metrics in the middle of the day and the dark of night. A true all-in-one, the Epix is equipped with support for various activities, including gym workouts, tennis, climbing, skiing, and more. It also brings the best wellness features of Garmin’s consumer-focused wearables enabling the Epix to track sleep, stress, and overall energy level.

Pricing and availability

As it has done in the past, Garmin is releasing the Fenix 7 as a series with the smaller fēnix 7S, the standard fēnix 7, and the top tier fēnix 7X, with options for standard (non-solar), Solar and Sapphire Solar Editions. The Epic will be available in various colors, including slate steel, black titanium sapphire, and white titanium sapphire. Retail pricing for the Fenix starts at $799, while the Epix begins at $899.

Editors' Recommendations

Why BMI is misleading, and what metrics you should look at instead

http://www.blissmark.com

4 top-rated treadmills under $400 we’re ordering from Amazon right now

www.blissmark.com

Research shows this is the best time of day to work out

www.blissmark.com

Intel CEO: Alder Lake has left AMD in the rearview mirror

Intel Alder Lake pin layout.

Do you need a VPN at home? Potential benefits explained

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

Asteroid twice the size of Empire State Building flying by Earth today

An illustration of an asteroid hurtling past Earth.

Samsung Exynos 2200 with AMD Xclipse GPU, ray tracing announced

The image shows render of Samsung Exynos 2200 system on a chipset (SoC) against white background.

Best lap desk deals for January 2022

best lap desk deals costway

Best cheap GoPro alternative action cameras for January 2022

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

FedEx hopes to add antimissile lasers to its cargo jets

FedEx aircraft on the tarmac.

Best Google Pixel deals for January 2022

google pixel 3 series 64gb amazon deals

Best iRobot Roomba deals for January 2022

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Best cheap space heater deals for January 2022

Stay warm with space heaters