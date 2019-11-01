The rumors surfaced a few days ago and it turns out there were true: Google is buying Fitbit for $2.1 billion in cash. The two companies just announced the deal today.

Fitbit will be folded into Google and that means it will be making a fresh generation of wearables that will run Wear OS and be branded as Made By Google devices.

“Over the years, Google has made progress with partners in this space with Wear OS and Google Fit, but we see an opportunity to invest even more in Wear OS as well as introduce Made by Google wearable devices into the market,” said Rick Osterloh, Google’s Senior Vice President, Devices & Services, in a blog post announcing the deal. “Fitbit has been a true pioneer in the industry and has created engaging products, experiences and a vibrant community of users. ”

When we first heard the search giant might be sizing up the fitness wearable brand, we wondered why would Google buy Fitbit? This is a clear signal that Google is serious about getting into the wearable market on the hardware side and pushing its Wear OS software onto more devices.

Concerns were immediately raised by some about the privacy of personal data and what might happen to Fitbit user’s data if the deal was go ahead. Osterloh was quick to address that issue promising that, “Similar to our other products, with wearables, we will be transparent about the data we collect and why. We will never sell personal information to anyone. Fitbit health and wellness data will not be used for Google ads. And we will give Fitbit users the choice to review, move, or delete their data.”

Editors' Recommendations