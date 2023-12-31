Does the Google Pixel Watch 2 have wireless charging?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you have bought or are planning to buy a Google Pixel Watch 2, you might be curious to know if it supports wireless charging like its predecessor, which used a proprietary wireless charger. The answer to this question might surprise you.

The second Pixel Watch was introduced in October 2023, alongside the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, to mostly positive reviews. The Pixel Watch 2 is considered a worthy update to the sometimes maligned first-generation model that launched the year before.

Does the Pixel Watch 2 have wireless charging?

One of the notable differences between the Pixel Watch 2 and its predecessor is that it does not support wireless charging. This has been a letdown for some users who found the convenience of wireless charging to be a significant advantage with the previous model.

However, it’s worth noting that the Pixel Watch 2 has some impressive features that make it stand out, including an extended battery life, a brighter display, and improved sensors for better fitness tracking.

How does the Pixel Watch 2 charge?

The Pixel Watch 2 has a USB-C fast-charging cable with a four-pin dock at one end. This pin system is similar to the ones found on some Garmin and Fitbit products, including the Fitbit Sense 2.

Position the watch on the charging dock with the crown facing the cable’s connector. Once securely placed on the charging dock, you’ll see information about the charging status onscreen: percentage of charge, current date, and time.

How is this different than the first Pixel Watch?

The original Pixel Watch had a USB-C charging cable with a smooth puck on one end. The watch begins to charge simply by attaching the back to the puck in any direction. The Apple Watch uses a similar mechanism for wireless charging.

By opting for pogo pin charging on the Pixel Watch 2, Google was able to add more sensors for improved heart rate accuracy. Another upside is that the magnetic four-pin charging cradle has reduced overheating and enhanced overall charging.

Google says 30 minutes of charging will give the watch a 50% charge, while 75 minutes will generate a 24-hour charge. Our Pixel Watch 2 review found better results, even with the always-on display activated.

The Pixel Watch 2, despite the lack of wireless charging, is still a winner and one of the best smartwatches of 2023.

With the Pixel Watch 2, you can track workouts, sleep, steps, heart rate, and other basic metrics that you’d expect from a smartwatch and a fitness tracker. Best of all, it integrates with Fitbit Premium, which offers guided workouts and programs, personalized fitness insights and reports, and more. Fitbit was purchased by Google in 2021.

