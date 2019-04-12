Digital Trends
Mobile

Google and Huawei offer to pay owners up to $400 for Nexus 6P bootloop fault

Mark Jansen
By
Nexus 6P
Google

Google and Huawei are offering to fork out a combined $9.75 million to resolve a class action lawsuit against them by owners of the Nexus 6P. The settlement, which needs to be agreed to by the court before it goes into effect, centers around the bootloop issue that caused afflicted phones to randomly restart regardless of battery level. The lawsuit alleges that Google’s and Huawei’s actions were in breach of the device’s warranty, and claims that although both companies were aware of the bug, neither took steps to publicly acknowledge it or stop selling devices which could potentially fall prey to the problem.

The court is set to decide on the proposal on May 9, and this means that anyone that purchased a Nexus 6P in the U.S. on or before September 25, 2015 may be able to make their own claim. If that describes you, then details of how to make your claim can be found in the notice document. Keep in mind that eligibility for the claim is fairly rigorous, and only those who are able to put forward the proper documentation of the bug are likely to get close to the $400 limit. Those without paperwork proving the bug will likely only be eligible for up to $75, while those who took up Google’s offer of a Pixel XL in replacement will only be eligible for up to $10. Still, that’s better than a poke in the eye with a sharp stick.

It’s a sad end for what was generally held to be a good midrange phone. Created under Google’s Nexus program, which licensed hardware manufacturers to create devices running stock Android in close partnership with Google, the Nexus 6P was the result of a partnership between Google and Huawei, and it resulted in a phone that we pronounced “the best Nexus yet.” Unfortunately, it was also the last Nexus, as the program was replaced by the Pixel range, which saw Google take a firmer handle of the manufacturing reins and shift the price brackets firmly to flagship levels.

This isn’t the first Nexus phone to face legal woes over bootloops. The LG-built Nexus 5X also faced class action lawsuits, which were eventually dropped, while other LG devices also saw similar settlements for the same issue. Here’s hoping this saga of Android problems is finally at an end, and that we’ve seen the end of the dreaded bootloop.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Our picks for the best Android apps (April 2019)
somnox sleep robot pillow sleeping
Emerging Tech

You can now buy the $600 Somnox robot that promises to help you sleep better

Would you sleep with a robot, if it promised to cure insomnia, and leave you better rested? That’s the idea behind the Somnox sleep robot, and we leapt into bed with it for a single night to find out if it worked.
Posted By Andy Boxall
used phone scam craigslist
Web

Search all of Craigslist at once with these great tools on web and mobile

Not finding what you need in your local area? Craigslist can be great for finding goods and services from further afield too. All you need do is learn these tips for how to search all of Craigslist at once.
Posted By Jon Martindale
note 9 stylus on phone
Mobile

Here are some common Galaxy Note 9 problems and how to fix them

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is a fantastic choice if you're looking for a huge and powerful phone. But it's still not without its issues. Here are some of the most common Galaxy Note 9 problems, and how to fix them.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Moto Z3 review
Product Review

The Moto Z3 is a solid phone, but don't buy it for 5G just yet

Motorola’s flagship smartphone of 2018 looks exactly like its mid-range smartphone of 2018, but powered by a processor from 2017. It’s still a great-performing phone for $480, and it will be the first upgradable 5G smartphone next year.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
lg g8 thinq vs v50 review 19
Mobile

The LG G8 ThinQ smartphone is now available for purchase unlocked

At Mobile World Congress 2019, LG finally took the wraps off of the LG G8 ThinQ, the company's latest and greatest flagship phone. The device features an edge-to-edge display, upgraded specs, and what LG calls the Z Camera.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
facebook messenger 2017 android
Social Media

Looking to officially rid your inbox of Facebook messages? Here's how

Deleting messages from Facebook Messenger is almost as easy as scrolling through your News Feed. Here, we show you how to delete an entire conversation or a single message, both of which take seconds.
Posted By Brie Barbee
Black Shark 2 hands-on review
Product Review

BlackShark 2 is the unholy offspring of a smartphone and a Nintendo Switch

The Black Shark 2 is a gaming phone through-and-through, from the glowing logo on the back to its serious performance, and even a controller add-on.
Posted By Andy Boxall
amazon kindle
Mobile

Ebook readers are more than just Kindles. Here are all the best options

If you're a bookworm, an ebook reader can be an important part of your life, one that allows you to read your books whenever and wherever you like. But which should you get? Here are the best ebook readers available.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Google play
Mobile

Google could soon deliver system updates through the Play store

According to code discovered in an update to the Google Play Store, Google may soon deliver actual Android updates straight through Google Play — instead of through a difficult-to-find menu in the Settings app.
Posted By Christian de Looper
linkedin finally gets around to launching its own live video tool logo is seen on an android mobile phone
Social Media

LinkedIn: Now you can express love, curiosity, and more with new Reactions

LinkedIn is following in the footsteps of Facebook (three years later!) with the rollout of new reactions that give users more ways to express themselves when responding to posts in their feed.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
twitter wants you to help it shape the future design of app
Social Media

Twitter’s experimental Twttr app is even more popular than the real thing

Twttr, the new app that lets regular Twitter users test new features, is proving more popular than the main app, according to the company. The revelation suggests some of the innovations may land for all Twitter users soon.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
LG G8 ThinQ
Mobile

You can now get the LG G8 ThinQ from your carrier: Here's how much it'll cost

The LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ are both excellent phones with a lot to offer. Both devices offer improved specs, a modern design, and more. Here's everything you need to know about buying the LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ.
Posted By Christian de Looper
qualcomm snapdragon 5g devices mwc 2019 phones oppo
Mobile

Oppo sees its future in crazy phone designs and pop-up cameras

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo will stop making one of its most successful device ranges, and instead concentrate on the Find X and new Reno ranges, both of which have pop-up cameras and eye-catching designs.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Samsung Galaxy Fold Announcement | Samsung Unpacked
Mobile

Galaxy Fold pre-order reservations open today, but you better make yours quickly

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has arrived, and it goes on sale soon. Folding out from a 4.6-inch display to a tablet-sized 7.3-inch display, this unique device has six cameras, two batteries, and special software to help you use multiple apps.
Posted By Simon Hill, Andy Boxall