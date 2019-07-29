Mobile

The Pixel 4’s coolest new feature means you don’t have to touch it

Christian de Looper
By

When Apple introduced Face ID on the iPhone X in 2017, many other companies were quick to launch their own version of the facial-recognition technology. Now, however, it looks like Google will include not only facial recognition on the Pixel 4, but will take it a step further by including gesture-based controls, essentially meaning that you can use the phone without even touching it.

Google showed off the tech in a new video posted to Twitter, and in a blog post in which a user can be seen unlocking the phone, then waving her hand to skip through songs on a playlist. This kind of tech could come in handy when your hands are dirty and you don’t want to touch your phone.

According to the blog post, the tech is based on Project Soli, Google’s research into radar-based gesture controls. Project Soli tech hasn’t yet been included on any phones or smart devices, so the Pixel 4 could end up being the first. Because it’s based on Project Soli, it could be leaps and bounds better than previous gesture-based controls we’ve seen, such as on the LG G8 ThinQ, which had hand-motion gestures that many argued rarely worked and didn’t really add to the experience of using the phone.

Google has reportedly been working hard on its facial-recognition tech. According to a report from Android Police, Google employees have been giving $5 gift certificates to people in exchange for a facial scan. The idea here is to make sure that the facial-recognition tech can work with a diverse range of faces.

google pixel 4 gesture controls teaser sensor array

One of the advantages of Project Soli is that it can sense when you’re reaching for the device, proactively turning on the facial-recognition tech, and cutting seconds off the unlocking process.

Google has slowly been teasing details of the Pixel 4 before its expected launch in October. The company tweeted an image of the back of the phone in June, confirming leaks showing a glass back and square camera bump.

The blog post also shows some aspects of the design — in the post, Google shows the sensors needed for Project Soli, which take up much of the forehead of the device. Sensors include the Soli radar chip, as well as infrared cameras and dot projectors for facial recognition. Google says that the facial-recognition technology is processed on the device, making for a more secure experience.

The design of the Pixel 4 is in stark contrast to the Pixel 3 XL, which had a large notch that wasn’t very well-received because of its size.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

LG G6: Our First Take
5g in monaco with huawei interview testing ab feat
Mobile

Exclusive: How the Monaco Grand Prix inspired the country to win the 5G race

The Monaco F1 Grand Prix inspired Monaco to become the world's first country to have complete 5G coverage, which it achieved in a very short time with partner Huawei. Digital Trends has tried it out.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Waymo Jaguar I-Pace
Computing

Google’s DeepMind is training Waymo’s self-driving cars like StarCraft II bots

Google's DeepMind and Waymo are teaming up to train the neural networks of self-driving cars. The partnership is using population-based training, which was created to speed up the learning process of computers playing StarCraft II.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best parental control apps
Mobile

These parental control apps will help keep your kids' device habits in check

Looking for extra security and monitoring on mobile devices? Take a look at the best parental control apps for limiting time and keeping watch on your child's phone usage and behavior. We have the top options for Android and iOS here.
Posted By Simon Hill
shadow game streaming price availability features 302820 ghost light d54014 original 1549390339
Gaming

Everything we know about Blade’s Shadow game streaming service

Game streaming seems to be having a bit of a moment, with Microsoft, Google, and other big names set to launch streaming services. French company Blade was early to the trend with Shadow. Here's what you need to know about Shadow.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nest Hub Max Hands-On Review
Smart Home

Google Home and Nest Hub will now answer certain commands with a chime

Google Home and Nest Hub devices will now answer smart light controls with a chime instead of a long verbal response as long as the lights are in the same room as the device itself.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
best meal-planning apps
Mobile

Save time, eat well, and get healthy with the best meal-planning apps

Meal-planning apps help make cooking, shopping for ingredients, and finding the right recipes easy -- especially if you want to save time or lose weight. Take a look at the best meal-planning apps to see how they can help.
Posted By Jackie Dove
facebook to move instant games out of messenger
Mobile

Facebook will move Instant Games to main app, further simplifying Messenger

Facebook will be transferring Instant Games to the Facebook Gaming tab on the main app. The migration of the platform will also help to further simplify Messenger, which was recently redesigned.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Cars

Want the best car charger? Hit the road, Jack, with one of our favorites

Everyone knows the market is flooded with chargers, but few of them balance style with functionality. Thankfully, we've rounded up the best, whether you use an iPhone or Android device.
Posted By Will Nicol
apple ipad mini 2019 review 11b
Mobile

Shoot, slash, and swipe your way through life with the best gaming tablets

If you love to game on the go, but your smartphone isn't quite cutting it, then perhaps you need to invest in one of the best gaming tablets. We run through all your top options here and discuss the pros and cons of each to help you pick.
Posted By Simon Hill
smartphone case adds physical buttons scroll wheels vidgets
Mobile

Smartphone case augments touchscreens with physical buttons, scroll wheels

A customizable smartphone case provides a more tactile experience compared to touchscreens. Vidgets, created by Snap researchers and Columbia University students, translates input through mechanical widgets into onscreen commands.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
product-shot-feature-image
Mobile

Selling on eBay or Craigslist? Learn how to snap product photos with your phone

Selling items on the online open market of Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, or eBay is a challenge. Photographing your products at their best angle is critical. We give you essential tips on taking your best shot with your smartphone.
Posted By Jackie Dove
best weather apps for the iPhone
Mobile

The best weather apps for the iPhone to stop you getting caught out in the rain

Don't rely solely on your local meteorologist to stay up to date on the weather. Take matters into your own hands with one of these weather apps, each of which brings something unique to the table.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iphone-xr
Apple

All three new 2020 iPhones rumored to offer 5G connectivity

Apple is rumored to be launching three new iPhones in 2020, and now supply chain analysts Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities says that all three of those new smartphones will come with 5G connectivity.
Posted By Emily Price
oppo waterfall screen news corner
Mobile

Oppo’s striking waterfall screen cascades over the side of the phone

Oppo has shown off a new type of smartphone screen design it's calling the waterfall screen. It cascades over the side of the screen with an 88-degree curve, for an almost 100% screen-to-body ratio.
Posted By Andy Boxall