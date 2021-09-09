  1. Mobile

Google Pixel 6 teaser hints at October 19 launch date

By

The smartphone market continues to heat up as Google prepares to launch the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The company is likely to launch them in October, possibly as soon as October 19 judging from a new teaser that shows us the first live images of the upcoming Pixel phones.

In the video, Google shows off how the customizability of Android 12 gels with the colorful and distinct hardware of its new phones. The company also hints at the camera capabilities and highlights Google’s ever-learning Tensor chip.

Google also shared more marketing for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on Instagram, further emphasizing Android 12′s Material You interface. In that second piece, however, what stuck out was the repeated highlighting of the October 19 date on the calendar widget. Google often launches its Pixel phones in October, with last year’s Pixel 5 cutting it close on September 30.

If this date sounds familiar, it should. A report from leaker Jon Prosser earlier this month claimed that Google planned on opening the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for pre-orders on October 19, with an event falling just before then, and this just adds fuel to that fire. Prosser also correctly predicted the launch date of the Pixel 5a 5G, albeit with a few minor foibles when it came to nailing down the hardware.

As for whether the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are worth looking forward to, that’s its own story. Google has set them up as its most powerful Android phones to date. From the screens to the chipset to even the camera hardware, Google looks eager to tussle with some of the best Android phones out there without relying on the pure power of its software prowess. For a company that shipped relatively underpowered hardware in the Pixel 5, this is certainly a welcome change.

When it launches, the Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch FHD 90Hz display with a dual-camera setup, while the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch 120Hz display and a triple-camera setup. Google has yet to announce the pricing, but the company has assured us that they will come at a premium price point.

Editors' Recommendations

The best small smartphones you can buy in 2021

iPhone 12 Mini screeen.

The best iPhone to buy in 2021

iPhone 12 composite

AirPods 3 could make their debut September 14 with better battery life

Are these the Apple AirPods 3?

An Apple iPad shortage hints at a new iPad refresh

iPhone 11 Pro and iPad 2020

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Best cheap grill deals for September 2021

people grilling outside

The DJI OM 5 is a unique smartphone gimbal with a built-in selfie stick

DJI OM 5

NASA’s Mars rover on a roll as it collects second rock sample in a week

A sample of Mars rock inside a collection tube on the Perseverance rover.

Most powerful space telescope ever built gets a new launch date

james webb space telescope exoplanet search

The iRobot Roomba j7+ monitors your floors to avoid wires, pet droppings

iRobbot Roomba j7+ docked against wall.

Watch this FPV drone video open Stephen Colbert’s Late Show

The exterior of the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City.

Dell’s best back-to-school laptop is ridiculously cheap today

New Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop on white background

Amazon is practically giving away AirPods today

Amazon is practically giving away AirPods today white background