Expansive Google Pixel 6 leak confirms facial recognition, new Pixel cases

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are on the cusp of being officially revealed, with the Pixel Fall Launch event set for October 19. But new renders from reliable leaker Evan Blass leave little to the imagination, reducing the odds of any major surprises. Showing off everything from Face Unlock to the new Pixel Stand and even cases, the renders show that the Pixel 6 may very well be Google’s best phone yet in terms of both software and hardware.

Google Pixel 6 renders.
Evan Blass

The new leak doesn’t as much show us new things as it does flesh out little details we already knew. Android 12 and Material You, for example, look great on the Pixel 6 based on the renders. The company is making the Pixel interface feel a little more familiar to those coming from iOS and other Android skins by switching to a four-icon layout by default and moving to a rounder interface than it used previously. The color choices Google’s chosen for the hardware also blend well with the pastel-inspired software theming, as we’ve seen from previous showings.

One thing that is new here is what appears to be the confirmation of a facial unlock system. This is a feature that Google had adopted and then dropped from the Pixel line between the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5. While its gesture system, Soli, isn’t making a comeback, Google seems to be bringing a reworked facial recognition to the Pixel. The company’s new chip, Tensor, will likely play a role in ensuring that it stays secure. Aside from that, what appears to be a new Pixel Stand is shown off, as well as a new style of Pixel case that differs from the fabric cases Google used to offer.

Google Pixel 6 Stand.
Evan Blass
Google Pixel 6 case
Evan Blass
google pixel 6 pro leak launch security page

The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro are expected to make their debut on October 19 at an online Pixel Fall Launch livestream that the company announced earlier. There, we’ll finally see Google explain everything else we don’t already know. A retailer leak from Germany has already confirmed the earlier reported pricing and street date of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, as well as the tempting (but expected) pre-order discounts and deals Google will offer with this phone.

