 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

There’s something about the Google Pixel 8 that worries me

Christine Romero-Chan
By
A person holding the Google Pixel 8.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Google released the next generation of Pixel devices recently, including the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro. These have been the best Pixel smartphones in a while, as they pack the improved Tensor G3 chip inside, better cameras, brighter displays, and more — all in a slightly updated design. I’ve been using the phones for a couple of weeks now, and I really like what Google’s done with them.

But Google also added some more photo editing capabilities to the Pixel 8 lineup, with a heavy reliance on AI with the Tensor G3 chip. While these AI-heavy editing tools can help you chase perfection, they shouldn’t be relied on too heavily or abused.

Recommended Videos

The Pixel 8’s AI tools are impressive …

Google Pixel 8 Pro showing Magic Editor feature.
Magic Editor on the Google Pixel 8 Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends.

One of Google’s first AI photo editing tools was Magic Eraser, which debuted on the Pixel 6 series and is now a feature that’s available for all Google One subscribers, including iPhone users. With Magic Eraser, you can erase unwanted and distracting parts of a photo, such as random people in the background, wires and cable lines against the sky, etc. It’s a great editing tool that cleans up your photos.

Related

With the Pixel 8, Google revealed two more AI photo editing tools: Magic Editor and Best Take.

Magic Editor gives you even more ways to manipulate an image, such as removing or shifting objects around or changing how the sky or bodies of water look. Removing objects is similar to Magic Eraser, but Magic Editor uses AI to generate a replacement background instead of just softening and smoothing the area where an object was removed.

Google Pixel 8 Pro showing Best Take feature.
Best Take on the Google Pixel 8 Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Best Take is the other AI tool, which uses a series of similar photos that you’ve taken. Best Take analyzes the faces in those photos and allows you to swap faces in the image that you’re editing. This is especially useful when you’re taking group photos, which you typically need to take several of because someone blinks or isn’t looking at the camera or has moved slightly — you get the picture. With the Best Take tool, you can create the best overall photo by using the best faces from other images.

These AI tools are certainly impressive and can help you create the perfect photo, no doubt. But you know what they say: with great power comes great responsibility.

… and they also make me worried

Google Pixel 8 Pro showing Best Take feature.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

When I was younger, I would often take photos as a hobby to create something artistic. I would have appreciated more AI tools back then, of course, as it would’ve helped me create that “perfect shot.”

But nowadays, I have a bit more of a skewed perspective. Since I met my husband and we have a kid now, I am often taking photos to capture the memory rather than create art. The memories are important to me because time is fleeting, and I often spend time looking back on the photos that I’ve captured, especially of my daughter. I also have a tendency to forget things sometimes, so having a photo to look back on helps me remember those moments in time.

When I look back on my photos five, 10, or even 15 years from now, I want to remember all the details of that moment, even if it wasn’t perfect. In fact, sometimes it’s the imperfections that make it even more memorable.

I’m sure many people will be making use of the Magic Editor and Best Take features, and that’s fine! But let’s try not to alter every moment to make something appear “perfect” when it doesn’t need to be.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
Don’t buy the Google Pixel 8 — 5 reasons to wait for the Pixel 9
Google Pixel 8 Pro in white and blue.

Google has unveiled the next generation of Pixel devices at its “Made by Google” event in New York. This new lineup includes the Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, the Google Pixel Watch 2,

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro definitely have some nice upgrades this year. The designs of both phones have subtle changes like more ergonomic rounded corners, flat displays, and symmetrical bezels. The Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 60-120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, while the Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and 2,400 nits of peak brightness. That’s the brightest screen on a smartphone yet!

Read more
There’s a problem with these 10 Google Pixel 8 features
Google Pixel 8 in blue and white.

Google talked about a lot of products and new software features during its Pixel 8 launch event, and it was easy to get overwhelmed by all the excitement. It was also easy to miss that quite a few of the features aren’t going to be available when the Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and Google Pixel Watch 2 go on sale.

It’s a bit of a trend in 2023 — Apple just did the same with Double Tap on the Apple Watch Series 9 — and a frustrating one, especially if a particular feature really caught your attention. In the case of the Pixel 8 lineup, there are 10 new features that look promising, but are all tarnished by delayed availability.

Read more
There’s a cheap Pixel phone you should buy, and it’s not the Google Pixel 8
The Google Pixel 7a in a person's hand.

Over the next months, amid the hype around the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro launch, wallets everywhere will be flying open in Google’s direction as prospective owners become ever more eager to secure one.

There are plenty of reasons you’ll want to get one, too — from the new cameras to Android 14. But, unfortunately, the prices have also gone up this year. It’s at this point, with your wallet stretched to its limit, you should remember a cheaper Pixel still exists — and it’s excellent.
Don't forget about the Google Pixel 7a

Read more