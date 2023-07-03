 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Pixel 8 may fix two of my biggest complaints about the Pixel 7

Joe Maring
By
Google Pixel 7 Pro standing up against a red brick wall.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to arrive later this fall, and despite being months away from their release date, we’re already learning a lot about them. Most recently, a new report has shed some light on various specs for the two phones — and it looks promising.

Over the weekend, Android Authority shared a few exclusive details about the Pixel 8 family, citing a “source inside Google” from which they came from. There’s plenty to dig through here, but the most interesting has to do with the reported battery life and charging upgrades.

Recommended Videos

Upgrades to battery life and charging

Battery settings page on the Pixel 7 Pro.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

According to Android Authority, the Pixel 8 will feature a 4,485mAh battery — a 215mAh increase compared to the 4,270mAh battery inside of the Google Pixel 7. Similarly, the Pixel 8 Pro is reported to get a 4,950mAh battery as an upgrade to the Pixel 7 Pro‘s 4,926mAh cell — a much more modest 24mAh increase.

Related

Although the Pixel 8 Pro’s battery increase is hard to get too excited about, it is nice to see Google making meaningful upgrades to the base Pixel 8. And assuming the rumored Tensor G3 chip also has better power consumption than Tensor G2, both phones should benefit from increased battery life in that regard. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have never been battery champs, so larger batteries of any size will be greatly appreciated.

Additionally, it looks like Google’s also giving us slightly faster charging speeds. Coming from the modest 20W and 23W wired charging speeds of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, respectively, the Pixel 8 is expected to offer 24W charging while the Pixel 8 Pro gets 27W speeds.

Is an increase of 4W for both phones a huge change? Not really. Google still has lots of room to improve here, especially when the Galaxy S23 Ultra offers up to 45W and the OnePlus 11 charges at 80W. But, similar to the battery changes, any improvements to the charging situation are welcome to see. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are among the slowest-charging smartphones for their respective prices, so I’m happy to see upgrades here — even if they aren’t as meaningful as I would have hoped.

Other Pixel 8 tidbits

Google Pixel 8 in depicted in white.
Pixel 8 render MySmartPrice

In addition to the battery and charging upgrades, the Android Authority report goes on to mention a few other Pixel 8 tidbits. The publication claims that both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will have Wi-Fi 7 support. Google added a UWB (ultra-wideband) chip to the Pixel 7 Pro last year, and it’s coming to the Pixel 8 Pro once again — but not to the regular Pixel 8.

Finally, the report indicates that the Pixel 8 series will be available in a few countries that the Pixel 7 was never offered in — including Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, and Portugal.

There’s still plenty we don’t know about the Pixel 8 series, but the battery and charging upgrades have me a lot more interested than whatever Google’s doing with the Pixel 8 Pro’s bizarre temperature sensor. Battery life and slow charging were two of the biggest areas Google dropped the ball last year, and while the specifics of the upgrades aren’t everything I was hoping for, it’s good to see Google’s listening — even if just a little bit.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
The Pixel Watch has been utterly crushed by its latest rival
A Pixel Watch and TicWatch Pro 5 side-by-side.

After using the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 for the last two weeks and being seriously impressed by it, I wondered what it would be like to return to the Google Pixel Watch — a smartwatch I wasn’t so taken with.

A few days with the Pixel Watch reminded me why it was a disappointment. Make no mistake: If you’ve got $350 to spend on an Android smartwatch, there’s only one model that should be on your list.
A step back in performance

Read more
I have to stop using the Pixel 7a — but I don’t want to
The Google Pixel 7a face down on a table.

I think the Google Pixel 7a is all the phone I need. I’m not saying it’s the only phone I’ll ever use, seeing how my job and interest in mobile tech don’t work that way. But the Pixel 7a is so excellent that if I was a free spirit, I’d buy it, settle down, and not worry about any other phones for a couple of years.

My admiration for the Pixel 7a goes beyond it just ticking a few basic requirement boxes and extends to the device’s overall ability and the ease with which it has fitted into my life. I genuinely think it’s a better purchase than the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, and if I didn’t have to swap my SIM card to another phone this past weekend, I’d still be using the Pixel 7a today.
The software makes my life easy

Read more
Google can create the perfect Pixel phone — if it changes one thing
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a held in a person's hand.

A new Google Pixel A-series has launched, and it's sure to make reasonably priced phones quiver in their boots. The Google Pixel 7a introduces new features for the A-series, including a 90Hz refresh rate, the highest megapixel count ever on a midrange Google phone, and the Tensor G2 processor. It's a solid smartphone, and it puts up a good fight against a number of similar devices — including the Samsung Galaxy A54 and even the flagship Google Pixel 7.

But the fact that it's able to stand up against its flagship brethren highlights a concern -- the price. The Pixel 7a costs $499, which is only $100 away from the Pixel 7. That small disparity means there's a big gap underneath the Pixel 7a for another phone. The $349 Pixel 6a helps to fill some of that gap, but it's not enough. It's time Google embraced the budget phone market by creating a Pixel phone for those who want a truly cheap smartphone with the Pixel name. Not convinced? Let me make my case.
A budget Pixel would be good for everyone

Read more