 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Pixel Fold is set to launch in May … with a bad surprise

Nadeem Sarwar
By

The saga of Google’s first foldable phone and its pricing keeps getting more bewildering as the launch date inches closer. Leaker Jon Prosser has shared on Twitter that the Pixel Fold will be announced on May 10 — the day Google’s annual I/O 2023 developer conference kicks off.

Prosser adds that preorders will begin the same day, while carrier and retail partners will begin accepting registrations starting May 30. Market release, on the other hand, will reportedly commence nearly a month later on June 27. The latest leak aligns with previous reporting from WinFuture, which also predicted a similar launch window for Google’s highly anticipated foldable phone.

Google Pixel Fold

Announcement: May 10
Pre-order from Google Store: May 10
Pre-order from partners / carriers: May 30
Available: June 27 pic.twitter.com/11zMixDdYy

&mdash; jon prosser (@jon_prosser) April 17, 2023

However, it’s the rumored pricing that keeps sending eager enthusiasts into a tizzy. Prosser claims that the Pixel Fold will start at $1,799, which again falls in line with previous leaks. However, another leaker had predicted a few weeks ago that Google would sell its maiden foldable phone in a much lower price bracket of $1,300 to $1,500 a pop.

Related Videos

Now, it goes without saying that you should regard these leaks with some skepticism. Google’s track record with smartphone pricing has also been rather unpredictable in the past few years. The company switched into the right gear with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, pushing its flagships into a cost category where it managed to undercut Apple, Samsung, and even OnePlus.

It won’t be surprising if Google pulls off a similar stunt with the Pixel Fold. But foldable phones are a whole different ballgame, both in terms of engineering challenges and component costs. Even the likes of Samsung stumbled for a few generations before striking the right balance between quality and costs — it now confidently asks around $1,800 for the hardware.

Leaked image of the Google Pixel Fold.
Google Pixel Fold render @OnLeaks

Google’s Pixel endeavors have been a mixed bag, at best. Despite all its promise, Pixel hardware gives buyers a certain degree of headache for a few months before Google’s team can narrow down the plethora of issues and optimize the whole kit with corrective software updates. This is true even of the most recent Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Foldables only amp up the level of complexity, which is why demanding a price tag as high as $1,800 won’t do Google any favors. From the leaks that we have seen so far, the only standout aspect about the Pixel Fold appears to be its stout frame, which appears to take inspiration from the Oppo Find N2.

I have high hopes for the Pixel Fold, as it not only opens the foldable phone market for Google, but will also serve as the template for the best Android experience on large-screen devices. Either way, the stakes are high, and Google won’t want to fumble on its first attempt. Getting the price right — and not asking $1,800 for a folding phone — would be a great start.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor

Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing professionally. Aside from keeping a track of the latest developments in the segment, he also tests out the newest gizmos, serves hot opinions about disastrous product decisions, and occasionally talks to smarter people for stories that connect tech with our lives. Previously, he has worked with prestigious names like NDTV Gadgets 360, Beebom, and Pocketnow. When he's not busy furiously typing on his precious mechanical keyboard, he likes to play Doom Eternal and cooks weird delicacies.

Your phone may play a loud alarm on April 23 — here’s why
Deep purple iPhone 14 Pro and Cream Galaxy S23 cameras closeup

Most governments have the ability to send nationwide alerts to their citizens via smartphone notifications, and the U.K. is planning on doing just that on April 23. As a test of a new emergency alert system, the U.K. government is warning everyone now that U.K. citizens should expect their phones to all sound off together in a few weeks.

The nationwide alarm is a feature that isn't used very often. That doesn't diminish its importance, though, as it has taken the place of nationwide TV and radio broadcasts that warn citizens about potential threats in their area, including natural disasters, terrorist attacks, or missing children.

Read more
Pixel Watch update brings a much-requested Apple Watch feature
Man using the Google Pixel Watch's app menu.

The Pixel Watch is a solid first outing as Google's debut smartwatch. However, it's still lacking a handful of features that early adopters have been requesting that are found on similar devices. Luckily, today marks the start of the rollout of one frequently requested feature: fall detection.

Fall detection is a crucial health and safety feature that all smartwatches are better for having, and now the Pixel Watch is finally joining the ranks of the Apple Watch and the Galaxy Watch with its addition.

Read more
Check your inbox — Google may have invited you to use Bard, its ChatGPT rival
ChatGPT versus Google on smartphones.

AI chatbots have been the subject of much public fascination as of late, with the likes of ChatGPT continuously making headlines. But now, Google is finally getting in on the trend by soft-launching Bard for select Pixel users.

Bard is Google's AI chatbot that was previously unavailable to the public, but according to a report from 9to5Google, the company is inviting some of its most loyal and dedicated customers to give it a try.

Read more