  1. Mobile

Google will soon let you repair your Pixel phone yourself

Michael Allison
By

Google has finally joined Apple and Samsung in allowing you to repair your smartphone by yourself. This marks another win for right-to-repair campaigners who have been pushing for smartphone companies to make phones easier to repair without needing to go directly to the company. The program will go live in counties where Pixels are sold later this year through a partnership with iFixit. Unlike Apple and Samsung though, Google says it’ll make this available to phones as old as the Pixel 2 all the way through the Pixel 6 Pro.

“Starting later this year, genuine Pixel spare parts will be available for purchase at ifixit.com for Pixel 2 through Pixel 6 Pro, as well as future Pixel models, in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and EU countries where Pixel is available,” Google’s Ana Corrales, Chief Operating Officer, Consumer Hardware, said in a blog post. “The full range of spare parts for common Pixel phone repairs — things like batteries, replacement displays, cameras, and more — will be available either individually or in iFixit Fix Kits, which include tools like screwdriver bits and spudgers.”

“If we’re going to build a sustainable electronics industry, consumers must have options to repair products themselves. Google is making repair more affordable and accessible, even in places without repair shops. We are committed to enabling repairs at a place and time of your choosing,” iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens said.

Google Pixel 5a front.

As smartphones matured and advanced, most phones grew into now the typical glass and metal sandwich form factor. While elegant to look at and hold, they are often prone to damage due to being made mostly of glass. In fact, a cracked screen is one of the reasons people often replace their phones, next to batteries with dwindling capacities, or even faulty cameras. Although there are services like Applecare that would allow having your phone repaired for a fee, right-to-repair campaigners have been pushing for manufacturers to make it easier for them to take apart and repair phones themselves.

Not only does it make it cheaper to repair a phone yourself if you have the know-how, but it also keeps phones in circulation and out of landfills that much longer. You no longer have to bin that Pixel 2XL with the poor battery and shattered screen. You’re now able to buy a new battery and screen, take it apart, and do whatever you want with it. Reusing is better than recycling, and these right-to-repair campaigns will help in raising reuse rates.

Other than the new repair program, Google also reiterated its five-year security update promise for the Pixel 6 and newer, as well as stressing that all Google hardware would be made of recycled materials to some degree going forward.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Investing in Nothing is a big gamble

Carl Pei during the Nothing event on March 23.

All Fortnite chapter 3, season 2 quests

Promo art for Fortnite chapter 3, season 2.

5 iPad deals happening right now — bestsellers from $309

The backs of Apple's iPad Air and iPad Pro, with the tablets place on a table.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: All secret mission objectives

Three Waddle Dees escape a cage in Kirby and the Forgotten Lands.

What are Moon Orbs in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

A Graveborn and Spore Warden run across a bridge.

Everything we know about Starfield, Bethesda’s upcoming sci-fi RPG

Space station in Starfield.

The new Roborock S7 MaxV and S7 MaxV Plus make cleanup easy

The Roborock S7 MaxV cleaning a living room.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D just beat one of Intel’s best gaming CPUs

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D box.

Halo Infinite is getting some serious progression changes

A Spartan wearing a halo ring hat in Halo Infinite.

The best USB-C monitors for 2022

The back of the Dell USB-C monitor, showing ports.

Apple Deals — save on AirPods, Apple Watch & iPad today

iPad Pro 12.9 inch lifestyle shot.

Max Payne remake can’t repeat GTA: The Trilogy’s mistakes

Max Payne holds a gun.