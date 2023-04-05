The Google Pixel Tablet just took a big step closer to release

It’s inevitable that we’ll be seeing the launch of the Google Pixel Tablet at some point later this year, but a new piece of information suggests that we’ll be seeing it sooner rather than later.

First spotted by 9to5Google, the upcoming tablet has seemingly finally been submitted for approval from the FCC. While getting FCC approval is an extremely standard part of putting devices on store shelves, the fact that it’s finally happening for the Pixel Tablet means that Google is beginning to gear up for its launch.

The FCC ID listing is, admittedly, extremely vague. It’s listed as a “wireless device,” which is far from official confirmation that it’s for the Pixel Tablet. That said, it’s not a huge leap in logic to infer that the listing, classified as A4RGTU8P, is the Pixel Tablet based on the way that Google devices have been classified in the past. While a “wireless device” could certainly be for another new Google offering — like a new pair of Pixel Buds Pro — the rest of the description in the FCC database provides a list of all of the compatible network connection options offered on the device, and they all point to it being the tablet.

The listed device supports Bluetooth LE, Wi-Fi 6, and UWB, with the first two connection types being ones that the Pixel Tablet is anticipated to support. UWB, or ultra-wideband, is a relatively new network connection option for Google devices that’s only offered on the Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel 7 Pro, so seeing it listed in the FCC database for the Pixel Tablet comes as something of a welcome surprise.

If the listed device is the Pixel Tablet, which we have reason to believe that it is, it points directly to the upcoming Google I/O 2023 as a launch window. There’s been plenty of speculation regarding the timing of the tablet’s launch since it was announced last year, however, with such a major showcase coming so soon after its inevitable FCC approval, all signs point to it launching during the show in May. It’s still to be seen if that’s the case, but given the steadily increasing rumors surrounding the tablet paired with the news of its FCC filing, it seems more than likely.

