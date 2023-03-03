 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

You paid too much money for your Pixel Watch — and Google knows it

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

A new report has revealed the profit margins for the Google Pixel Watch, and it looks like Google is taking home a lot more than its competitors.

According to a report from Counterpoint Research, it costs Google $123 to build a single Pixel Watch (specifically, the 4G LTE variant), which Google charges $400 for. When compared to the profit margins for similar devices, it feels like Google has some explaining to do.

Google Pixel Watch on a wrist.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

Obviously, a company like Google has to make money, but a 69% profit margin feels a little steep. Apple, which is famously known for having the highest profit margins in the mobile industry, had profit margins of 66% for the Apple Watch Series 6, which initially retailed for $400. While that’s only 3% less than Google’s margin, Apple Watches are able to justify their price better thanks to the “high integration of in-house hardware and software,” as Counterpoint points out.

Related

The current crop of flagship Apple Watches, however, are hardly comparable devices to the Pixel Watch. In terms of features and quality, it’s more accurate to compare the Pixel Watch to something like the Apple Watch SE 2, which retails for $250, or the Galaxy Watch 5, which retails for $280. When looking at it from that perspective, Google is paying less than its competitors to make its smartwatches, but charging more than 30% more for them.

At the end of the day, there’s not much to be done to make Google lower its prices. However, it can help prospective Pixel Watch buyers be a little more informed about what exactly they’re buying. As mentioned above, high profit margins are an industry standard, especially when it comes to Apple devices, but the level of quality just isn’t quite there yet for the Pixel Watch.

It’s also worth pointing out that nothing here is meant to dissuade anyone from buying a Pixel Watch if they feel that it’s the right device for their life. It’s just always a good thing when consumers are making more informed purchases.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Don’t watch this YouTube video if you have a Pixel 7
Peter Hunt Szpytek
By Peter Hunt Szpytek
February 27, 2023
Someone holding the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Reports of another "cursed" piece of content have been making the internet rounds as a video on YouTube has been causing Pixel devices to crash. The video, a clip from the 1979 movie Alien, seems to cause Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a smartphones to instantly reboot without warning.

As first reported on Reddit and spotted by Mishaal Rahman, the video will begin to play for only a second or two and then instantly reboot the Pixel 7 it's being played on. Digital Trends can confirm the bug to be active and working, too, with the video instantly rebooting a Pixel 7 Pro we tested it on.

Read more
ChatGPT is coming to Snapchat to be your new AI BFF
Joe Maring
By Joe Maring
February 27, 2023
ChatGPT-powered My AI chatbot running in the Snapchat app.

Snapchat is best known as a popular social media app for sending photos/videos to friends and watching bad reality shows. But starting today, Snapchat also wants to be your go-to destination for ChatGPT. Yes, that's right — the same ChatGPT technology that caused Bing Chat to declare it wanted to be human.

Per an announcement on the Snapchat Newsroom website, ChatGPT is coming to the Snapchat app in the form of the "My AI" chatbot. My AI will appear in the Snapchat app just like any of your other friends. You'll find My AI on the Chat page, you can view its profile, look at its avatar, etc. At a glance, My AI looks like any of your other Snapchat friends.
My AI brings ChatGPT to Snapchat

Read more
Xiaomi’s latest smartwatch puts the Pixel Watch to shame in a big way
Andy Boxall
By Andy Boxall
February 27, 2023
The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro worn on a person's wrist.

The world of smartwatches has finally caught up with traditional watchmakers (and Apple) and has discovered that making something that goes on our wrists out of quality materials is the way forward.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro — announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 — has a stainless steel case, sapphire crystal over the screen, and a soft leather strap. All that makes it far more desirable than ones made out of “lesser” materials. I’ve worn it to find out more.
The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro's elevated design

Read more