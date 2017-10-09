Google is opening pop-up stores in New York and Los Angeles

Why it matters to you If you're in New York or LA beginning October 19, you may want to check out the Google pop-up store.

Start the countdown, friends, because in 10 days, you’ll be able to walk into a storefront hosted by Google. Reprising its successful pop-up concept from last year, Google is once again hosting two pop-up stores to sell its new Made by Google products. Slated to open on both the east and west coasts of the United States, these transient stores just may be a reason to mark your calendars.

Google’s not sharing much information about the pop-ups as of yet — currently, a landing page notes only that the New York City store will be located at 110 Fifth Avenue and will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the duration of the popup; and that the Los Angeles store will be located at 8552 Melrose Avenue and will keep the same hours as its New York counterpart. While the tech giant hasn’t confirmed how long the stores will remain open, if history is any indication, we can expect to be able to walk into a physical Google store through the holiday season.

It’s likely that the products to be found at the pop-up will be those that made their debut at the October 4 Google event. That suggests that you could buy the new Pixel 2 smartphones from the store, as well as the premium Chromebook known as the Pixelbook, alongside its compatible Pixelbook Pen stylus. We might also see the Pixel Buds, which are Bluetooth headphones capable of translating among 40 languages thanks to Google Assistant and Google Translate. On the smart home side, the pop-up might feature the Google Home Mini and Google Home Max.

Other recently launched products that could be found at the pop-ups include the Google Clips (an A.I.-enhanced mini camera) and the Daydream View VR headset. Of course, the vast majority of this is speculation, and Google has made no confirmation of what it might be selling at its short-lived stores. That said, on its landing page, Google is offering eager buyers the opportunity to sign up for updates about devices, news, tips, and offers from Google.

So if you’ll be in LA or New York in a week and a half, you might just want to pop by the Google pop-up.