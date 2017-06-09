Google’s reCAPTCHA is coming to Android smartphones and tablets

Why it matters to you Next time you sign up for something using an Android app, you might encounter Google's bot-detecting reCAPTCHA API.

If you’ve signed up for any new web services in the past few years, you’ve probably encountered a CAPTCHA (Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart) or two. A CAPTCHA is a form that forces you to transcribe a blurry series of letters and digits. They’re challenge-response questions designed to prevent bots from hammering websites with nonsense data, and one of the most widely adopted — Google’s reCAPTCHA — displays as many as 100 million tests every day. And now, they’re coming to your smartphone.

On Thursday, Google announced the reCAPTCHA Android API, a CAPTCHA test adapted to smartphones. When it ships in the coming weeks as part of Google Play Services, the framework that updates and authenticates Google services, it will let app developers invoke the reCAPTCHA system in app sign-up forms, login pages, and more.

“With this API, reCAPTCHA can better tell human and bots apart to provide a streamlined user experience on mobile,” Google product manager Wie Liu wrote in a blog post. “It will use our newest […] reCAPTCHA technology, which runs risk analysis behind the scene and has enabled millions of human users to pass through with zero clicks everyday. Now mobile users can enjoy their apps without being interrupted, while still staying away from spam and abuse.”