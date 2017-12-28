Google retires Pixel C tablet and wants you to buy the Pixelbook instead

Google’s Pixel C tablet failed to make an impact in a market dominated by Apple’s iPad, which goes some way to explaining why the company has quietly retired it.

That’s right, folks, the 10.2-inch Android tablet released by Google toward the end of 2015 is no more. It was removed from the company’s online store without any official announcement on Thursday, and leaves it without any standalone tablet for the first time since 2012 when it launched the Nexus 7.

When asked why it was bringing the curtain down on the $600, Android-powered Pixel C, Google said it was normal to stop production of a device after several years, but promised to continue supporting it with updates.

“As is common when a device has been out for a few years, we’re now retiring Pixel C and it is no longer available for sale,” the company said in a statement, adding, “However, we are committed to updating and supporting it, including the recent update to Android 8.0 so customers can continue to get the best out of their device.”

Pixel C reviews in the tech press were largely favorable when the tablet launched, though they didn’t come entirely without criticisms. Digital Trends, for one, noted how the powerful device, with its quad-core Nvidia Tegra X1 processor running the show, seemed too advanced for the Android OS that ran it, pointing out that, for example, you could only operate one app at a time while Apple’s iOS for iPad and Microsoft’s Windows 8 for tablet mode were already offering split-screen multitasking. The feature was, however, added to the Pixel C with a subsequent update.

We also criticized the physical snap-on keyboard that shipped with the device for being poorly designed, and expensive at $150.

Google’s statement this week also snuck in a plug for what it suggested could be a replacement for the Pixel C, its recently launched Pixelbook, which it claims “combines the best parts of a laptop and a tablet for those looking for a versatile device.”

The $1,000 2-in-1 has been described as Google’s best Chromebook to date. Our review also praised it for being “simple, fast, and versatile,” but pointed out that it also has “rough edges, bugs, and quirks.” Want to find out more? Then check out the full review.