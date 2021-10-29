The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro aren’t even in the hands of most customers yet, but Google is already working on its next-generation Tensor 2, as reported by 9to5Google, in the lead-up to the likely launch of the Pixel 7 next year.

After partnering with Qualcomm for nearly a decade, Google got into the chip-making business with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, both powered by its Tensor chip that the company built in collaboration with Samsung. The new report claims that “Cloudripper,” a shared device platform that is said to belong to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, contains hints of a GS201 chip — a second-generation model of the original Tensor “GS101” in the Pixel 6.

If Google was to be building a Pixel 7 next year, it only stands to reason that it would be working on the chip this year. There is little to be learned specifically about what Tensor 2 (or whatever it would be called) is bringing at this stage of development, however.

With Tensor, Google finally joined Apple as one of the few smartphone makers who control all of the experience. Tensor is optimized for artificial intelligence and machine learning scenarios rather than raw power (though it has that in spades), allowing Google to optimize experiences like the Pixel’s Magic eraser, a faster Assistant, on-device translation, and so more. Controlling all aspects of the hardware has allowed Google to prioritize the parts of the Pixel that set it apart from other Android devices, and while power is appreciated, it’s that control that lets the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro shine.

While our review of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro remains pending, the consensus around the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro is that they perform right on par with some of the very best Android phones, with Tensor elevating the experience for an even smarter phone than the Pixel 5. Google already has a great start, now it just needs to capitalize on it.

