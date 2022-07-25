 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google Drive, Docs, and other apps are getting way better on Android tablets

Nadeem Sarwar
By

Google is bringing the desktop experience for its core Workspace apps to Android tablets, adding some much-needed productivity flair. The changes, which come in the wake of announcements made at I/O earlier this year, are targeted at improving the split-screen multitasking experience after laying down the foundations with Android 12L.

The first and most important change is the ability to drag and drop images from an app running in one window to another app running side by side in a second window. Google says the Chrome browser and Workspace apps like Sheets will support the drag-and-drop trick for Docs and spreadsheet cells, among other services.

moving assets between Sheets and Docs on Android

Images stored in the Keep Notes app can also be dragged and dropped into other apps such as Gmail. From the press assets shared by Google, it looks like you will also be able to move a table from Sheets to Docs, and drag-and-drop an image from a Docs file to a Sheets cell open in another window.

Drive is getting some extra love from the folks over at Google. When the cloud storage service is open in one window, users can tap on the context menu of a file and have it open in another window. For example, you can view a photo or video in another window, saving you the hassle of moving back and forth between Drive files in the same window.

Computing shortcuts, finally

One of the most frustrating parts about using an Android tablet as your primary computing machine is the shortcut scene. Or, to put it more accurately, the lack of it — even if you are using the same Google apps across your Android tablet and Windows PC or Mac. That is finally about to change.

Moving an image between Keep and Gmail on Android

Google says you can now effortlessly punch your way through basic shortcuts for tasks such as copying, pasting, selecting, undo, and redo when your tablet is connected to a physical keyboard. The company says you can expect these keyboard shortcuts to work across Drive, Docs, and Slides.

The aforementioned changes are quite promising. Even though they are still far away from bringing Android’s tablet experience to parity with iPadOS, they are still a good start toward a less frustrating experience with doing serious work on an Android tablet.

However, you might have to wait a bit for these features to start working on your Android tablet. Google says its tablet-centric Workspace updates will be rolling out over the next few weeks. Thankfully, there is no distinction between free and paid Workspace users, as the changes will be rolled out for every user with a Google account.

Multi-window support for Drive on Android

Unfortunately, one of the most powerful productivity hacks that Chrome users have long been yearning for – Chrome extension support – is still nowhere in sight. Extensions are an integral part of the daily workflow, and they could truly take the work experience on an Android tablet to a whole new level. For now, though, they still aren’t here.

But even without Chrome extensions, the upgrades Google is rolling out do look very promising. The Android tablet experience has been in need of upgrades like this for a long time, so to finally have them be made available is a great step in the right direction.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Best MacBook deals and sales for July 2022

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Intel Raptor Lake finally makes DDR5 memory worth it

Intel Raptor Lake chip shown in a rendered image.

Halo Infinite co-op will not include online matchmaking

Two Spartans side by side in Halo Infinite.

OnePlus 10T skips the alert slider and Hasselblad camera

oneplus 10t launch missing alert slider hasselblad camera explanation official renders

Best Phone Deals: Save on Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.

Google, Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus camera test exposes poor performers

The Pixel 6, iPhone SE, Galaxy A53, and Nord 2T camera modules.

You’ll never guess what hackers are using Microsoft Calculator for

A depiction of a hacker breaking into a system via the use of code.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2022

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Best Nintendo Switch game deals for August 2022

Mario twirls his cap in front of New Donk City in Super Mario Odyssey.

Best Roomba Deals 2022: Sales to shop today

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Best gaming chair deals for August 2022

A Razer Iskur X gaming chair sets by a video game setup.

Google Pixel 6a vs. Pixel 5a: What difference does a year make?

The Android 12 Easter egg displayed on the Google Pixel 6a.