Following the cancellation of Mobile World Congress 2020, phone fans have been waiting to hear when HMD Global — the company producing Nokia-branded devices today — will show off the hardware set to originally launch in Barcelona. The wait is now almost over, and HMD Global will hold an event on March 19 in London.

No Time To Wait. We have something very special lined up for you. #nokiamobilelive pic.twitter.com/xQAZWok0v6 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 3, 2020

In addition to sending out invitations to the press, HMD Global’s chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas, tweeted out a distinctly James Bond-themed teaser. The text reads, “No Time to Wait. We have something very special lined up for you.” It’s joined by a short video that seems to pay homage to the famous gun barrel opening sequence with plays at the start of James Bond movies. Whether this is all a quick cash in on the growing excitement around the newest 007 film, No Time to Die, out on March 31, or a hint at a big collaboration remains to be seen.

Aside from the Bond references, what can we expect from HMD Global’s event? Prior to the show, rumors circulated about the Nokia 8.2 5G, which may use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 5G processor and have a pop-up selfie camera, as well as the midrange, 6.2-inch Nokia 5.2. Additionally, HMD Global may have a selection of cheaper phones ready, including a Nokia 1.3, and a new series named Nokia Originals. This may be connected to the reimagining of classic Nokia models, such as the 8110 4G.

Perhaps most excitingly, rumors have been gathering pace regarding the Nokia 9.2 PureView, a possible replacement to the existing Nokia 9 PureView which arrived at MWC in 2019. The PureView name still has cache due to its strong photographic heritage, and many will be expecting any new model to improve on the areas which let the Nokia 9 PureView down. The interest around the phone even led to a render being created, but sadly it’s not based on any leaked details.

All this could mean a bumper crop of four or even five new smartphones from HMD Global on March 19, although nothing is certain at the moment. HMD Global is not the only company launching hardware intended for MWC during March. Oppo will also show the Find X2 at an event on March 6.

