Honor will launch a new smartphone on May 21 at an event in London. The company has already released the Honor View 20 this year, along with the Honor 10 Lite, but has not confirmed the name of the phone it will reveal next. We can speculate the phone will be the successor to the Honor 10, which has been available since April 2018, making a replacement most likely.

honor 20 news teaser

The teaser image shows Tower Bridge in London, accompanied by the hostage #CaptureWonder, suggesting that once again, Honor will put the camera’s ability at the forefront of the announcement. It also includes a mysterious collection of numbers, the first of which confirms the date of the event 5/21, or May 21, and the rest is a collection of the number 4. This could be a hint the are phone will have four camera lenses.

What will the new phone be called? The Honor 20 seems most likely, although rumors are showing we may see more than one new device at the event. Leaks have suggested the Honor 20, the Honor 20 Lite, and the Honor 20i. Unusually, Honor has so far not announced a version of the Honor 20 in China, where traditionally the new phone has debuted first before the rest of the world. Honor Global’s PR manager indicated in a tweet the new phone will not follow this trend, and the London event will be the first time the new phone will be seen.

What about the specification? Leaks have built up a decent picture of what could be the Honor 20. Apparently it will have the same 48-megapixel camera seen on the Honor View 20, along with a 20-megapixel second lens, and a third 8-megapixel lens too. If the number 4 hint applies to the cameras, it likely includes the selfie cam in this setup. Other potential specs include a Kirin 980 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

honor 20 news lite leak
What leaks say the Honor 20 Lite may look like

The Honor 20 Lite may closely resemble the Huawei P30 Lite, according to speculation. If it does, expect a 6.1-inch screen, three camera lenses, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a Kirin 710 processor. More interesting are the leaks regarding the Honor 20i. A teaser posted on the social network Weibo stated it’s coming on April 17 in China, while a Slashleaks source tweeted images showing a special edition of the Honor 20i made with AAPE, a spin-off from popular fashion brand A Bathing Ape (BAPE).

honor 20 news 20i aape edition leak
Honor 20i, AAPE Edition leak.

The images show a brightly decorated device, showing it has learned from the underwhelming partnership with Moschino for the Honor View 2. Last but not least, an Honor 8S may launch as well. A 5.7-inch phone with dual cameras and a teardrop notch.

There’s still plenty of time for more about the new Honor 20 line to leak ahead of launch, and we’ll keep you updated on the all here.

